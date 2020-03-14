Medical Grade Silicone Market 2020-2026| by Major Companies: Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie Ag, 3M, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Nusil Technology Llc, Momentive Performance Materials

The Medical Grade Silicone market research report is an erudite research manual which covers in-depth analysis of Medical Grade Silicone market. It uses supreme research tools and techniques to predict the future trends and to get better understanding of the overall Medical Grade Silicone market. The report highlights key players and organizations existing in the market to help the readers to understand the level of competition. Alongside, the Medical Grade Silicone report performs segmentation of the complex Medical Grade Silicone to get a detailed comprehension of various decisive factors which affects market growth rate.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Dow Corning Corporation, Wacker Chemie Ag, 3M, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, Nusil Technology Llc, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Specialty Silicone Fabricators, Inc, Zodiac Coating, Wynca Group, Primasil Silicones Limited, Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Finesse Medical Ltd, Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Apple Rubber Products, among others.

Silicone is a profoundly adaptable engineered polymer that offers its products from cooking utensils and glues to sealants and beauty care products. Its unique properties such as biocompatibility and versatility play an integral part in medical technology. They are a group of elite materials that incorporate silicone polymers, silanes and siloxanes from which silicone items are determined. They are well accepted by the human skin and body, so they encourage healing, enhance the presence of existing scars and lessen discomfort and this will be beneficial in the growth of the market. They also decrease patient risk by providing life upgrading devices.

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Grade Silicone Market

The Global medical grade silicone market is segmented into two segments such as form and application.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into five notable segments; gels, medical adhesives, medical coatings, elastomers and others. Gels are further sub-segmented into soft skin adhesives and others. Medical adhesives are sub-segmented into pressure sensitive adhesives and others. Medical coatings are sub-segmented into hydrophobic and hydrophilic. Elastomers are sub-segmented into liquid silicone rubber and high consistency rubber. Others segment is sub-segmented into API’s, excipients, foams, emulsions, dispersions and others. In July 2014, Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S) has commissioned liquid silicone rubber production in Rayong that will serve customers throughout Asia in the energy, automotive, aerospace, healthcare and consumer products industries.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into six notable segments; prosthetics, orthopedic components, medical devices, medical tapes, contact lenses and others. Prosthetics is sub-segmented into limbs and implants. Medical devices are sub-segmented into medical electronics, device assemblies & fittings, medical tubes, medical rings and gaskets, catheters and miscellaneous accessories. Miscellaneous accessories are further sub-segmented into masks, bottles, trays and others. Medical tapes are sub-segmented into wound care, drug delivery, personal hygiene and others. Others is sub-segmented into topical gels, surgical drapes and oral care products. In April 2014, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Inc. (U.S.) launched two products named NORBOND A7200 and NORBOND A7300. These are double-sided acrylic bonding tapes that offers high performance. These can bond securely uneven surfaces. The new product launch resulted in enhancement of the product portfolio for grade silicone business



