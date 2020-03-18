medical-association-wants-tents-in-front-of-hospitals

Do members of the Bundestag have different rules for the coronavirus than for citizens? This question is discussed by parliamentarians across party lines. Because at the moment it is important for everyone to avoid social contacts as much as possible . On the one hand, the House can hardly pretend that this only applies to the citizens, but not to their elected representatives.

On the other hand: democracy must function even in a crisis, Parliament must remain able to act . According to Morgenlage information, a decision could already be made today as to how the Bundestag – at least via 700 Members of parliament belong – meet in the coming week. There will probably be either a “pairing” agreement , in which for each absent member of the coalition, one member of the opposition also avoids the votes. Or the session week is shortened .

In addition Exclusively for the morning situation three assessments by members of parliament:

“We expect every cashier in the supermarket and every shelf filler in the drugstore to come to work,” said the parliamentary manager of the Greens in the Bundestag, Britta Haßelmann . “Especially in such a difficult time, it is up to Parliament to keep yourself fit for work.”

“700 MPs sit in a room and cough up – that would be absurd, ”says Stefan Liebich from the left faction. “But we also have to make it clear that democracy works in times of crisis.”

“I strongly recommend canceling the scheduled session week or reducing it to a minimum,” says Berlin CDU MP Frank Steffel . “A decision has to be made quickly so that we remain credible.”

Who surrenders a distance Duel for the position of coronavirus sheriff? Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder and NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet . If necessary, the CSU boss wants to send the police to dissolve “corona parties” with which they are supposed to spend their free time is initiated. “Sorry, but that is not possible,” he emphasizes. And he even gets praise from the Greens .

Quite as if he wanted to add a little more to him later on Laschet: “It's about life and death.” The candidate for the CDU chairmanship even brings curfews for them Population comes into play. “We are ready as soon as the federal government assesses the situation differently.” He emphasizes that he does not compete with Söder for the most determined fight against the Corona pandemic, but: NRW was also faster than Bavaria in some of the measures, which it cannot help .

Who is afraid of the coronavirus comparison of Germany with Italy? The President the German Medical Association. In an interview with my colleagues from Background Gesundheit Klaus Reinhardt praises the politics of the federal and state governments because they “act correctly and are also better prepared” . He assumes that the number of intensive care beds in two to three months will be around 28.000 on 34. 000 can be raised.

He suggests that ordinary hospitals be temporarily transformed into special hospitals for corona patients. He also believes that tents should be set up in front of the hospitals . There, patients could then be tested for the coronavirus – without coming into contact with other patients .

Who wants to fight coronavirus digitally? Deutsche Telekom and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Yesterday evening, the mobile operator gave the authority five gigabytes of anonymized data about the movement patterns of their customers – namely