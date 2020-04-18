medic-sees-evidence-of-serious-long-term-lung-damage

Dive Medic: Long-term damage to the lungs after infection?

The diving doctor and senior senior physician at the Innsbruck University Hospital, Frank Hartig warns of long-term lung damage in divers after a coronavirus infection . With at least six Covid – 19 Patients in Innsbruck who are also divers, Harting observed that their lungs are still severely damaged even five to six weeks after their recovery were – even though the patients felt free of symptoms.

“There is a young person to the 40 years old who got sick because of the infection about a week He comes over a month later, supposedly healthy, for a check. Then the result comes from the X-ray, and I can't believe my eyes, because the patient sitting in front of me should actually be ventilated, “he quotes Austrian “standard”.

Hartig said to the Austrian news agency APA regarding the six divers: “The damage to the lungs is irreversible.” He further emphasized: “They are probably lifelong patients , it is not a question of whether they are diving again or not. “

To what extent these observations can be generalized is currently not clear. Hartig's urgent advice: Who symptomatic of Covid – 19 was ill, should be examined thoroughly before the next dive and X-ray the lungs allow. Otherwise it could be life-threatening for divers under water. Hartig has now published his observations in the diving magazine Wetnotes.