Science
Medic sees evidence of serious long-term lung damage
Dive Medic: Long-term damage to the lungs after infection?
The diving doctor and senior senior physician at the Innsbruck University Hospital, Frank Hartig warns of long-term lung damage in divers after a coronavirus infection . With at least six Covid – 19 Patients in Innsbruck who are also divers, Harting observed that their lungs are still severely damaged even five to six weeks after their recovery were – even though the patients felt free of symptoms.
“There is a young person to the 40 years old who got sick because of the infection about a week He comes over a month later, supposedly healthy, for a check. Then the result comes from the X-ray, and I can't believe my eyes, because the patient sitting in front of me should actually be ventilated, “he quotes Austrian “standard”.
Hartig said to the Austrian news agency APA regarding the six divers: “The damage to the lungs is irreversible.” He further emphasized: “They are probably lifelong patients , it is not a question of whether they are diving again or not. “
To what extent these observations can be generalized is currently not clear. Hartig's urgent advice: Who symptomatic of Covid – 19 was ill, should be examined thoroughly before the next dive and X-ray the lungs allow. Otherwise it could be life-threatening for divers under water. Hartig has now published his observations in the diving magazine Wetnotes.
Organizers demand clarity: What is a major event?
The events industry demands from politicians clarity on how to proceed with concerts and other events. The background is the agreement between the federal and state governments that all major events should remain prohibited until the end of August.
So far it is only in exceptional cases clear what the federal states consider a major event, said the managing president of the Federal Association of Concert and event visitors (BDKV), Jens Michow, according to a message. We urge all state governments to provide clear guidelines. “This is the only way to avoid further damage on the part of all participants in the event.”
According to BDKV, all major summer festivals and many other events have already been canceled. “But we urgently need to know which of the many smaller events that have been planned for a long time in the coming months and which hygiene requirements have to be created for this, “explained Michow. (dpa)
Police unions call for mask requirement
The police union (GdP) and the German police union (DPolG) have committed themselves to a obligation to wear a mouth-nose Protection in buses, trains and shops .
“It would have been desirable if there would have been a nationwide regulation and the mandatory wearing of face-to-face masks would have been introduced both in shops and in local public transport, ”DPolG chief Rainer Wendt told the“ Handelsblatt ”. GdP Vice Jörg Radek said, “The more people wear mouth and nose protection in larger crowds, the better their own protection and that of others against possible coronavirus transmission.” for the purpose of minimizing the risk of infection ”. (dpa)
Museums Challenge is an internet hit
The call of the California J. Paul Getty Museums to re-enact works of art during the Corona crisis has surprisingly large ones Encouragement found. “We already have about 100. 000 received submissions , “said Getty employee Annelisa Stephan. Hundreds of photos of the imitations would now arrive every day, also from Europe.
At the end of March, the museum in Los Angeles, which was closed due to Corona, became one of art fans Challenge animated: Take a look at works of art in our online archive and re-create them at home. The museum had read the recommendation to use only three objects or materials for its own creative creation from the Dutch Instagram account “tussenkunstenquarantaine”. (dpa)
Mützenich defends federal decisions
SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich disagreed with the assessment that federalism is a hindrance in dealing with the corona epidemic. “It can sometimes be exhausting that so many can have a say in our federally organized democracy,” he told the news magazine “Spiegel”.
“But in the end, these many voices probably made the best decisions together. One alone might have made the decision faster, but possibly wrong. “ In the case of local infection focuses, local authorities would have reacted earlier than in, due to the responsibilities the federal states or in the federal government.
Without Mützenich also commented on being asked about one of many perceived rivalries for pioneering crisis management between the Prime Ministers of North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria, Armin Laschet (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU).
“You have to endure the personal vanities of some actors” , he said, but without naming them. “The isolated outbidding competitions have also been limited. Everyone should refrain from something like this in the future. ”(Dpa)
One alone would have made quicker but possibly wrong decisions
Moscow extends curfew until May 1st
In Russia's center of power Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has the police strictly monitored curfews extended until May 1st. In the largest European city, ban on going out was originally scheduled until Sunday.
Sobjanin said that too the closure of most of the factories will be extended until May 1st. Anyone who has to go to work or to a doctor in the megacity is obliged to apply for a passport from the city and carry it with them.
Walks or outdoor sports are prohibited. Hundreds of fines have already been imposed. Purchases are allowed, go for a walk with the dog and go to the dumpster. (dpa)
Demo ban in Stuttgart overturned
The Federal Constitutional Court ordered one Urgent application against the ban on a demonstration in Stuttgart this Saturday granted . The city had not even sent a negative decision to the applicant and his lawyer, according to them. An employee said on the phone that meetings are currently not being decided because their prohibition results directly from the Corona regulation for Baden-Württemberg.
This procedure violated the plaintiff's fundamental right to freedom of assembly, the Karlsruhe judges decided. The man wanted in the afternoon from 15. 30 clock until 17. 30 clock on the central palace square with a maximum of 50 Demonstrate people against the restriction of fundamental rights in the Corona crisis . The decision obliges the city of Stuttgart to decide on the registration anew. If the city does not make a decision, the plaintiff can hold the demonstration as announced, it said. (dpa)
Catholic Committee for the Reopening of the Churches
The President of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK), Thomas Sternberg , has again spoke out in favor of reopening the churches for worship despite the Corona crisis.
It was possible to also Holding distance rules and observing the hygiene regulations fairs, said Sternberg on Deutschlandfunk. Many churches are big enough. In addition, the number of services could be increased so that more people could participate.
Especially in the Corona crisis, the interference with religious freedom must be checked again and again, said Sternberg. It was a big mistake that only a few Catholics went to church. Churches are systemically relevant , because here people have the opportunity to process their fears. (KNA)
Trump is a threat to people's health not just in his Country.
SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich on the operation of US President Donald Trump
Ex-Constitutional Court President: Contact restrictions may only apply temporarily
According to the former President of the Federal Constitutional Court , Hans-Jürgen Papier, only temporarily be valid. The contact restrictions and closings represented “very drastic and serious violations of fundamental rights “, the former highest judge in Germany told the newspapers of the Funke media group. These drastic restrictions on freedom would have to be relaxed as soon as they were “no longer absolutely necessary to protect the life and health of the population.”
As problematic paper rated that the freedom restrictions without the participation of the Bundestag . According to the constitutional principles of democracy and the rule of law, it is up to the parliament to regulate essential questions of the exercise of fundamental rights and restrictions of freedom “by law itself,” explained the constitutional lawyer. This should not be left to the government and administration alone for a certain period of time. (epd)
In the small principality there were hardly any infected so far. So that it stays that way, now 2000 wearing civilian bracelets, monitor the heartbeat and body temperature. Liechtenstein has problems with the corona virus that other countries can only dream of. “There are now so few cases that we lose the trace of the virus.
At least 7000 Corona deaths in US retirement homes
According to a media report, at least 7000 People in old people's homes died after an infection with the coronavirus. This means that around a fifth of all deaths as a result of the corona pandemic in the United States are related to such a facility, as can be seen from a count of the “New York Times” . By Friday evening, according to the Johns Hopkins University, nationwide in the United States over 36. 000 people infected with the virus died. In total, more than 700. 000 infections reported.
In the worst state of New York hit by the pandemic are in 72 facilities at least five or more deaths from the virus have been recorded, the newspaper continued. In the neighboring state of New Jersey there were more than 1500 Corona deaths in connection with care facilities.
In several European countries there have been reports of high deaths in retirement homes as a result of the corona pandemic. Elderly people and those with previous illnesses belong to the risk group for the lung disease Covid – 19, which is triggered by the virus. In addition, the risk of infection in the homes is high because many people live together in a confined space. (dpa)
The data suggested that on April 1 in the district between 48. 000 and 81. 000 people an infection experienced the virus, the authors of the study said, which was published in advance on Friday (local time). At this time 956 Cases. (AFP)
Minister of Labor Heil holds out the prospect of an early increase in short-time work benefits
Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) has given the Corona crisis promised an early increase in short-time work benefits. Not only for low-wage earners, but also for skilled workers, short-time work means a significant drop, Heil told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”: “Rent and bills have to be paid on, that's why we are looking for in the government and with the social partners intensively for a solution. “
The minister backed the demand of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), the state subsidies for short-time benefits from 60 on 80 percent of net loss (87 percent for workers with children) for the months of May, June and July. “The demand of the DGB is plausible,” said Heil of the “NOZ”. The deliberations are about “how we can compensate for loss of purchasing power if the crisis persists”.
He assumes that because of the Corona crisis, several million people are “in short-time work or will leave”. There are significantly more sectors affected than in the financial crisis of 2008 / 2009, especially in gastronomy and tourism. “The challenge is enormous, but we have the reserves to survive together. And short-time work saves millions of jobs,” said the minister.
There are currently around in Germany . 000 Applications for short-time work. The clear majority comes from smaller companies.
Due to the pandemic of the Corona pandemic, the federal government had decided on improvements in short-time work benefits that have been retroactive since March 1. Companies can already apply for short-time work benefits if ten percent of the employees in the company are affected by lost time – instead of a third as before. In addition, employers are fully reimbursed for the social security contributions that they also have to pay for short-time work. The aim is to preserve jobs.
The companies affected by short-time work include car manufacturers that are central to the German economy, including Daimler and VW. Lufthansa also sent tens of thousands of employees on short-time work. (AFP)
Although the Oktoberfest is on the brink in Munich, space reservations for thousands of euros are offered in the beer tents on the Internet. They are not sold by the hosts, but by middlemen. Tables for ten people are partly for 5000 Euro and offered for reservation – although these places may never be available: The persons responsible have not yet finally decided whether the largest folk festival in the world must be canceled due to the corona pandemic. (dpa)
Chancellor's Office: Billions of dollars can be increased
Head of Chancellery Helge Braun (CDU) does not rule out that the billions in government aid for coping with the corona crisis will be increased again . “We take a very close look at our aid programs. Many branches and businesses are badly hit by the Corona crisis, ”said Braun of Düsseldorf's“ Rheinische Post ”and Bonn's“ General -Anzeiger “.
For the session week of the Bundestag in the coming week, he does not yet expect any need for a next aid package. “But we cannot rule out that we will have to readjust further measures afterwards,” he said when asked if there should be advice on a second, large, fast aid package with grants for companies in a few weeks. (dpa)