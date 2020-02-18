measuring-the-patient

Health is a value, probably the highest for most people – but health is hardly measurable. But how long the general medical condition of people remains an abstract figure, this question is becoming more and more pressing, for example for German health policy.

There, especially largely ignored by the general public, the course is being set for a completely new understanding of the patient in German clinics and medical practices. The patient, the unknown being, should be decrypted so that more and more diseases can be cured better and better.

The goal is not new, but it is the prospect of success, at least that is the hope of many scientists and Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). However, he still has a few obstacles to overcome. Under certain circumstances, the Genetic Diagnostics Act in its current form.

Health data; In principle, this is everything that comes into contact between citizens on the one hand and doctors, pharmacies, therapists on the other, but also what is collected, for example, via fitness apps. The amount of data increases every day to an unimaginable extent; it resides in doctor's offices, on smartphones, on clinic servers, distributed like gold dust – but which only becomes true gold when it is brought together.

The materialized basis of this mega project is carried by almost every statutory health insurer (SHI) in their wallet: the electronic health card. It is the key to the electronic patient record (ePA), the most important project by Minister of Health Spahn, apart from his run to the Chancellery.

From 2021 for all SHI members

From January 2021 the ePA will be offered to all SHI members, in which doctors and patients can store documents. At first, it will only be a very rudimentary digital filing, primarily for PDF documents. The head of the medical doctors, Andreas Gassen, already spoke of an “electronic Aldi bag”. But the ePA is to be expanded in giant steps afterwards. 2023 is the “research-compatible ePA”, is announced in the patient data protection law just submitted by Jens Spahn. What goes into the ePA and who has access to it is currently being discussed behind the scenes of health policy, the outcome is uncertain.

Jens Spahn also likes to use the electronic health card as “the BER of the German health care system “Called – more than ten years ago they were introduced after a lot of starting difficulties, and until today the multi-billion euro project can in principle not do much more than register the patient with the doctor.

Responsible for the card and all related applications is the operator Gematik, headed by the minister Markus Leyck Dieken half a year ago – at the same time, the Ministry of Health was given a 51 – Percentage majority of Gematik written in the law. Since then everything has been going very quickly, Spahn and Leyck Dieken cannot afford that the ePA will not arrive on time in January 2021. For Leyck Dieken – internist and emergency doctor from home – is 2023 but the more important date is how he does not get tired to emphasize.

The ePA is one of the most important projects for Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU). Photo: dpa

“In the long term, the ePA will become a biological database for the patient, with which doctors can work much better than before,” he says. “There are many fundamental diseases whose causes have not yet been identified – let alone how they can be treated. These relationships can only be discovered through health data. ”However, this only works with large amounts of data from as many insured persons as possible, which would then have to be processed electronically and with artificial intelligence.

The Genetic Diagnostics Act stands in the way

Leyck Dieken is also concerned, but by no means only about blood values, X-rays and medical reports; but no less than the code of life, the genome sequences of the patients. The ePA could provide a lot of information, “about my family history, whether I was born and breast-fed by Caesarean section – there will be important data all my life, right down to my genome”.

Leyck Dieken is cautious, the E-Health spokesman for the Union Group in the Bundestag, Tino Sorge. “We have to be more courageous and, with a view to the opportunities, also conduct the social debate about how we will deal with the new medical opportunities,” he says. In principle, however, there is agreement that the genome should be on the ePA, including in the Ministry of Health. “However, it is clear,” says Tino Sorge, “that this will not work if we only discuss abstractly without the patient experiencing any noticeable benefit.”

Even if it is undisputed that all the data the ePA can only be made available on a voluntary basis to research, there is still a major hurdle in the way of the current plans: the Genetic Diagnostics Act. Up to now, this has made it impossible for private individuals to have their genome sequenced without consulting a specialist in order to be able to use them to make predictions for their own medical history. Data donations for German research institutes are no longer necessary, at the same time more and more Germans are having their genome sequenced abroad, for example in the USA, where sequencing kits are available in drug stores for less than a hundred dollars.

The data should benefit research

He is certain, says Gematik boss Leyck Dieken, “that there will be democratic movements that are based on changes work towards. There are more and more people who have their genome sequenced outside of Germany. Of course, they want to be able to store and use this data in the ePA in the future ”. If “knowledge of one's own genome enables better prevention”, this opportunity should also be used. “The ePA could – no should – become a tool for this in a democratic way one day.” Leyck Dieken advocates that industry should also be authorized to access health data.

The State Secretary in the Federal Research Ministry, Christian Luft, expressed a similar response. At the political evening of the Medical Informatics Initiative, he spoke in favor of a “culture of data exchange”. In the departmental vote on the ePA law, which is still in the drafting stage, his ministry wants to ensure that the digital file is “immediately research-compatible”.

The Federal Data Protection Officer Ulrich Kelber, on the other hand, wants to check in peace. Even after anonymization, “only a few additional data are needed to identify a person from a data set,” he told Tagesspiegel Background. “For this reason, it is particularly important to act sensitively when using the data for scientific research.” He is skeptical about the industry's access to the ePA data. “Many citizens have reservations about research by the pharmaceutical industry. That should be taken into account, also in order to maintain trust in research. ”

Meanwhile, scientists and health politicians are spellbound abroad, where they are already advanced in the use of genomic and health data. In addition to Leyck Dieken, Esti Shelly also spoke at the medical informatics initiative on Thursday: She is responsible for the country's e-health strategy in the Israeli Ministry of Health; Israel is the world leader in this field alongside Estonia, Canada and Denmark.

“Electronic patient files are the basis for everything,” summarized Shelly. She appealed to her German colleagues not to make long-term plans for the ePA project. “The reality changes much faster anyway than you can predict.”