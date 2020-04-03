Measures show effect – RKI initially expects higher mortality

The measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic are now showing measurable effects in Germany, according to the Robert Koch Institute. An infected person has only infected another person for a few days, said RKI President Lothar Wieler on Friday. In the past weeks, the value had been five, sometimes even seven, people infected by an infected person.

One reason for the all-clear is not yet the new data: Only when an infected person infects less than one person on average, the epidemic slowly subsides. “We have to come under one. I hope that will succeed in the next few days, “said Wieler.

It cannot yet be said with certainty whether the increased capacity of the intensive care beds for Covid – 19 – Patients in Germany will suffice in the near future, said Wieler. He personally doesn't believe that at the moment. The RKI President emphasized that it is still very important to comply with the distance and hygiene rules. He appealed to public transport companies to increase the frequency of buses and trains and to drive with more wagons. But it is also up to the passengers themselves: they should spread out and not prefer to get into the front or rear wagons.

In Germany there were more than until Friday morning 500 infections (previous day status 10. 15 clock: more than 73 900) registered with the new corona virus. This is the result of an evaluation by the German Press Agency, which takes into account the latest figures from the federal states. The time when a new daily status is reported varies from state to state. In addition, some states do not always report their numbers at the same time.

Experts expect a high number of unreported cases

Bavaria has particularly high numbers with more than . 100 proven cases and at least 277 Dead and North Rhine-Westphalia with more than 18. 500 cases and at least 220 dead. Calculated on 100. 000 inhabitants of Bavaria with a value of 146, 5 most infections. In the national average it was 96, 9.

at least 1022 (previous day status 10. 15 H: 879) infected with Sars-CoV-2 have reportedly died nationwide so far. Several Germans died abroad in connection with a corona infection.

As for other countries, experts also expect a high number of unreported cases in Germany. ( dpa)