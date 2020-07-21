Meal Kit Market Size, Share 2020 Globally Industry Demand, Trends, Regional Overview, Top Manufacture, Business Growth and Forecast to 2025, Says BMRC

Global Meal Kit Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025-Increase in number of lunch box delivery service providers the increase in healthy lifestyles and the tendency of consumers to eat controlled portion are the major factors for driving the growth of Global Meal Kit Market.

Meal Kit Market is valued at USD XX Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of XX over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Meal Kit Market Report–

The Meal Kit is a subscription service that includes the delivery of food ingredients and recipes to customers so they can more easily prepare meals. The concept of the meal kit service has been revolutionized thanks to the online mobile application for home delivery services. This is a new concept in the food and beverage industry, where customers regularly deliver pre-cooked or semi-cooked meals to their homes or wherever they need them. This technology allows consumers to cook food in their own range of convenience and comfort. The precise amount of food provided by the company in the lunch box can reduce food waste. Meal packs are weekly or monthly subscription services that send customers recipes and food ingredients to cook their own fresh meals at home. The weekly subscription includes a predefined number of meals for a specific number of people. The meal sent to the customer is based on their preference selected at the start of the subscription and includes items that depend on the customer’s preference, i.e. vegetarians or non-vegetarians. In this way, customers can get personalized food ingredients according to their own choices for the whole family to use for themselves. This service helps customers choose healthy ingredients throughout the year to stay healthy. In addition, it also helped them get rid of their busy schedules and go to the market to find food ingredients for each kitchen.

Global Meal Kit market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, product and region. On the basis oftype, the market is segmented in to full kits, starter kits and quick kits.On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented in to online and in store. On the basis of product, the market is Vegetarian Kits and Non-vegetarian Kits

The regions covered in this Meal Kit market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Based on the country level, market of Data Monetization market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Meal Kit Market Report–

Key players of the Meal Kitmarket areSun Basket, Terra’s Kitchen, Koninklijke Ahold N.V., Green Chef Corporation, Gousto, PeachDish, HelloFresh SE, Purple Carrot,Gobble Inc., and Plated.

News:

Sun Basket Raises $ 30 Million for Delivery of Organic Meal Kit

On May 21th, 2019; Sun Basket, a self-proclaimed “healthy” meal parcel delivery start-up, has raised $ 30 million in Series E financing. Faithful supporter PivotNorth Capital led this round of financing, which also included participation from companies such as Sapphire Ventures, August Capital, Founders Circle and others. According to the company, since its creation in April 2014, this round of financing has brought the total financing of Sun Basket to $ 125 million. Sun Basket said it would use the new capital to “further develop into an Omni channel healthy eating platform” by expanding its range of services to include breakfast, lunch and dinner. He also plans to launch a new food and describe it as “a very personal digital user experience based on AI”. The company also said its goal was to establish a “strategic partnership to promote user acquisition and brand awareness.” The company also said its goal was to establish a “strategic partnership to promote user acquisition and brand awareness.” Sun Basket The advantage is that it does not offer a universal diet and cannot satisfy various eating habits.

Asia Pacific is expected to Witness a Fastest Growth in the Global Meal Kit Market

North America dominates the meal kit market and will account for the largest share of total revenue in 2019. A large number of lunch box delivery service providers are emerging in the United States. As more and more people begin to realize the harmful health effects associated with junk food, this trend has accelerated in the country in recent years which is riving growth in meal kit market. According to the 2018 Food and Health Survey published by the International Food Information Council Foundation (IFIC), 78% of consumers in the United States want to change their eating habits after being informed by professionals of health. From 2020 to 2027, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in global meal kit market. Major economies, including Japan, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam have become manufacturing centers. Therefore, the increase in job opportunities leads to a busy lifestyle, with few opportunities for daily chores and cooking. As a result, the demand for food parcel delivery services in the region is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Global Meal Kit Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Starter Kits

Full Kits

Quick Kits

By Distribution Channel:

Online

In store

By Product:

Vegetarian Kits

Non-vegetarian Kits

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



