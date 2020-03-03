mcdonald's-and-co-workers-are-gradually-getting-more-money

The around 120. 000 system catering employees in Germany are gradually getting clear more money. Starting in July, wages at McDonald's, Burger King, Starbucks and Co. will increase in several steps and over four years 27, 7 percent, as the food and drink union Restaurants (NGG) announced on Tuesday after successful arbitration.

Starting in July, an hourly wage of ten euros will be paid first, from December 2023 after a few intermediate steps, then twelve euros.

“The required Twelve euros per hour will be reached – but much later than we asked for, ”said NGG Vice Chairman Freddy Adjan. The “above-average wage increases” would not have made it possible for the collective agreement to reject the result. The collective agreement was “a step in the right direction out of the low-wage sector.”

Before that, the Federal Association of System Gastronomy (BdS) and the union had not reached a result in three rounds of negotiations, so they Harald Wanhöfer , President of the State Labor Court of Bavaria, called as arbitrator. “The negotiations were tough and intense,” said Wanhöfer on Tuesday. “Each side had to make clear concessions and compromises in order to come to a conclusion here.”

According to the BdS, the collective agreement corresponds to average annual wage increases of around five percent. BdS President Sandra Mühlhause spoke of a good result. “Now we have planning security for the coming years. That is crucial. ”

According to the union, employees in system catering are currently receiving EUR 9 25 per hour, which is only six cents more than that statutory minimum wage of 9, 19 euros. According to the wage agreement, it now rises from July to 10 euros, from 2021 to 10, 50 Euro, from 2022 to 11 Euro, from 2023 to 11, 50 euros and from December 2023 then to twelve euros.

2017 had the NGG in the system catering enforced an entry-level wage of nine euros. (dpa / AFP)