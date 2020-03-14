maximilian-schachmann-wins-paris-nice-long-distance-trip

Maximilian Schachmann was the fifth German professional cyclist to win the long-established French long-distance trip Paris-Nice with a start-finish victory. The 26 year old Berliner from the Bora-hansgrohe team could not take off his yellow jersey of the overall leader on Saturday even on the final seventh stage. He secured himself the fifth German after Rolf Wolfshohl (1968), Andreas Kloden (2000), Jörg Jaksche (2004) and Tony Martin (2011) the overall victory.

On the final stage a sixth place was enough for the German road master to make the greatest success of his career so far perfect. The day's victory came after 166, 5 kilometers from Nice to the 1500 meters high mountain arrival in Valdeblore La Colmiane Colombian Nairo Quintana with 46 seconds ahead of Belgian Tiesj Benoot.

The final stage on Sunday was canceled

In the final accounts, Schachmann was able to assert himself with 18 seconds on Benoot, whose attacks on the final climb ultimately had no effect. “It was very, very hard. The last few kilometers I really went through hell, I had pain everywhere in my legs, ”said Schachmann after the race at Eurosport. “This is the biggest win of my career.”

At the 78. Due to the corona virus crisis, seven racing teams were missing from the “Reise zur Sonne” edition, including the Ineos team with the Colombian defending champion and Tour de France winner Egan Bernal. In the course of the race, two more teams got out. The final stage planned for Sunday has been canceled. (dpa)