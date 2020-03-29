Maximilian Mittelstädt and Julius Kade lead their teams to victory

The real Maximilian Mittelstädt sent the virtual one onto the square. Both of them had put on their jerseys, one sat at the console at home and let the other play football. The German Football League (DFL) had come up with something for this weekend because the professionals cannot keep up with their job in times of the coronavirus pandemic and are staying at home in an exemplary manner. There shouldn't be a third in a row without any game, and that's why the DFL initiated the so-called “Bundesliga Home Challenge”.

Under the motto “Stay home … and play” on Saturday and Sunday 26 clubs from the first and second league in action online. They play “Fifa 20” from EA Sports. E-sports instead of regular play – somehow the ball has to roll. If only to pass the time and without any real competitive thinking. The mode for this takes getting used to, because there is a professional from the team and one from the club. So there are two games, the result of both games is added to determine a final result.

Hertha BSC got on with SC Paderborn on Saturday. Maximilian Mittelstädt met Rifet Kapic, just like the Berlin-based midfielder in real life. Unlike on normal Saturday afternoons, Mittelstädt was pleased that it was 4: 1 for him before it even started. Because previously club colleague and e-athlete Elias Nerlich had shown a strong performance against Paderborn's Lucas Fiedler. Mittelstädt was able to defend this lead, it was 2-2 in his game at the end and thus a total of 6: 3 for Hertha.

Anyone who wanted to could play this game and can do the rest Watch online on the official Bundesliga channels Sky and Dazn or on the Bundesliga YouTube channel. 90 A game does not take minutes, the time-lapse of the game prevents boredom. In addition, a live commentator keeps the spectators happy, and that almost reminds of real football. At the latest when the speaker is just annoying.

Incidentally, equal opportunities are ensured by the fact that the strengths of all teams are identical. Thus, second division Regensburg would have had a chance on Sunday against the higher-class 1. FC Union. Theoretically. In practice, the two Union professionals Julius Kade and Keven Schlotterbeck with their Regensburg opponents Federico Palacios and Tom Baack had hardly any problems.

Maximilian Mittelstädt fought a 2: 2. Photo: Hertha BSC @ Twitter

Especially the 20 – year-old Kade, who switched from Hertha to the Köpenickers before the season, but so far without a season, was really successful in his game against Palacios. Due to technical problems, this had only started with 20 minutes late – just like that Sometimes it is like this in these times, which now also leads the last unwavering to deal with the advantages of digitalization.

“The forester again has no internet,” wrote who in the chat function of the YouTube stream. This was already used diligently on Saturday, while only a porn spammer appeared reliably on Twitter. The whole thing hasn't really slipped, but it is difficult to get started.

So even in the duel between Kade and Palacios the game got huge at the beginning. “Who has a 56 k-Modem?” And “laaaaaaaaggggg” echoed in the typical gamer slang through chat. Kade raised his eyebrows and shook his head at the stutter on the virtual lawn – until he looked for virtual 30 minutes with Sebastian Polter entered the penalty area, stayed cool and put the ball into the net for the 1-0 lead. The knot was broken, not only playfully, but also technically: from then on everything ran smoothly.

And Kade turned on. With Polter he put together a pack of three, and the substitute Akaki hit Gogia as well. So Kade sends his teammate Keven Schlotterbeck with a 4-0 lead in the back in the second duel against the Regensburg.

His opponent Tom Baack, like Schlotterbeck in the analog world defensive player, had previously prepared for the encounter with the Bochum e-sports professional Xander, but remained surprisingly toothless. Schlotterbeck took a 1-0 lead early – Gogia scored again – and the air was out, even if Baack still equalized. With a sovereign 5: 1 Union showed who is first and who is second division here. Also virtually.

By the way, four first division teams are not part of the “Home Challenge”, including FC Bayern. The record champion maintains a partnership with the Japanese video game manufacturer Konami, which produces the FIFA competition game “Pro Evolution Soccer”. Either way, there will be a sequel next weekend – even if it should be in the interest of all fans that the real ball will soon roll in the Bundesliga again.