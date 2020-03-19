Mathias Niederberger comes from Düsseldorf

After the German Ice Hockey League, the German Ice Hockey Federation also ends the Playing prematurely in his leagues because of the corona virus. The shared DEB on Wednesday with. This affects the third-rate top leagues, the Women's Bundesliga and the youth leagues. Sporting decisions are made in suspended this year. The DEL and DEL2 already had theirs on Tuesday Seasons canceled prematurely. DEL managing director Gernot Tripcke therefore complained of considerable economic consequences and according to state Support called.

“With the complete setting of the We set our overall social obligation to play ice hockey for the common good and follow the political decisions Decision makers without restrictions, ”said DEB President Franz Reindl. “The Health of everyone involved and, last but not least, that of our many followers throughout Germany has absolute priority. ”

Reindl wants on Thursday from his point of view about the consequences for German ice hockey and the Inform the national team. The DEB selection is supposed to be in May at the Participate in the World Cup in Switzerland. However, this is on the Cant. Reindl is also a member of the Executive Committee of the IIHF World Association. (dpa)