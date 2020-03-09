Massive Growth of Serious Games Market 2020 to Grow at +19.2% CAGR to 2025 by Leading Key Players- Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, Nintendo, Serious Game International, Applied Research Associates

A Serious Game or Applied Game is a game designed for a primary purpose other than pure entertainment. The “serious” adjective is generally prepended to refer to video games used by industries like defense, education, scientific exploration, health care, emergency management, city planning, engineering, and politics. Serious games are a subgenre of serious storytelling, where storytelling is applied “outside the context of entertainment, where the narration progresses as a sequence of patterns impressive in quality and is part of thoughtful progress”.

The global serious games market projected a CAGR of approximately +19.2% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2020-2025.

The report titled, Global Serious Games Market presents the current scenario of the industry also the factors that are anticipated to impact the futuristic growth is also presented through our in-depth analysis. The overall market growth and revenue generated in the year 2020 is portrayed along with the evaluation of the state of the Global Serious Games Market by 2025. It also offers a quantitative and qualitative analysis of every feature of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. The aim of the Global Serious Games Market report is to allow the readers to concentrate on the classifications on the basis of product qualifications, standing competitive landscape and the market’s incomes with profitability.

Top Key Players:

BreakAway Ltd., Designing Digitally Inc., DIGINEXT, IBM Corporation, ImpactGames LLC, Learning Nexus Ltd., MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Serious Games Solutions (Promotion Software GmbH), and SuperBetter LLC.

Geographically, the report discovers the possibility of the extraordinary Global Serious Games Market development in the regions of North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia as well as in the countries of China, Japan, and India. Currently, North America and Europe serve the maximum claim for the market and are anticipated to have the largest market share of the Global Serious Games Market during the forecast period, however, emerging economies such as India and China are estimated to turn in to highly profitable country-wide markets in the coming years. These two Asia-Pacific countries are tremendously populated and are among the most talented emerging economies with increasing disposable income in the metropolitan population.

To understand the competitive landscape of industrialists, the Global Serious Games Market report is crafted based on market share, volume, companies, and the average price of some of the leading businesses in 2018 and 2020. It also classifies the top three and top five manufacturers as of 2020 and studies their current planned choices such as fusions and procurements and extension plans. For each of these corporations, the Global Serious Games Market report appreciates their engineering base, participants, product type, presentation and specification, pricing, and gross margin. For each of the region and country-wide markets, the report discovers the production capability, price, and gross margin, taking historical data from 2020 until 2025.

Serious Games Market Segmentation by Type

Mobile-based

PC-based

Web-based

Serious Games Market Segmentation by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Education

Energy

Government

Healthcare

Media and Advertising

Others

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Serious Games Market Report Covers

South America

North America

Europe

Center East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Table Of Content:

The Global Serious Games Market Report Contains:

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of serious games (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Serious games manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2020-2025) Conclusion of the global serious games market Appendix

