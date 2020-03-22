mass-meeting-at-the-presentation-of-the-olympic-fire

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of people in Japan admired the Olympic flame. More than 50. 000 people flocked to Sendai Station in Miyagi Prefecture on Saturday, where the flame was shown in a golden cauldron. According to Japanese media reports, the queue was partially 500 meters long. Some visitors waited for hours to see the fire. Many visitors wore respiratory masks.

The Olympic flame lit in Greece arrived in Japan on Friday . The flame was brought to the northern Matsushima Air Force Base by plane. Because of the corona virus pandemic, only a few dozen officials and guests were present.

The multi-month torch relay through Japan will start on Thursday. The Olympic fire is carried by all Japanese prefectures, starting point is Fukushima. Because of the corona virus crisis, the start is not celebrated and the reception ceremonies in the individual locations take place in camera.