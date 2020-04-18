Marvin Cüpper changes to the Krefeld penguins

DEL plans to start the season in September

The German Ice Hockey League (DEL) continues to hope for the 18. September as the start date for the new season 2020 / 21. “All plans go there first”, DEL managing director Gernot Tripcke told “Sport1.de”. The league association and the clubs had canceled the current season right before the start of the play-off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Until 31. Major events are prohibited in Germany in August. This also includes ice hockey encounters with fans. The DEL is currently encouraged. “If you drive such a clear line now, which probably makes sense, there is great hope that things will go back to normal afterwards,” said Tripcke. Because ghost games should normally not exist for economic and logistical reasons. “We definitely need games with viewers. Except in very short-term exceptional situations, ghost games are not an option for us, ”emphasized the 52 years old DEL boss.

If the deadline for the start of the league cannot be met, there are still options. Tripcke brought the upsetting and higher frequency of the game days in the game. A shortening of the play-offs is also possible. (dpa)