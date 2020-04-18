World
Marvin Cüpper changes to the Krefeld penguins
Marvin Cüpper will play in Krefeld in the future
In Berlin he was last unlucky, now Marvin Cüpper tries his luck in Krefeld. Maybe things are going better for him there. Just a reminder: As Cüpper for the season 2018 / 19 Should become the number one among polar bears, he seriously injured himself in advance. And so it went on for the following two seasons. In the end the came 26 – yearlings on exactly zero missions in the DEL in the past two seasons. Let us hope for him that he stays more happy and above all permanently healthy in Krefeld.
For the planning of the new squad, the most important decision had to be made on the goalkeeper position. Here the sports management decided to stay with Oskar Östlund. The Swede had only come to Krefeld in January and immediately convinced with strong performances.
Krefeld penguins
DEL plans to start the season in September
The German Ice Hockey League (DEL) continues to hope for the 18. September as the start date for the new season 2020 / 21. “All plans go there first”, DEL managing director Gernot Tripcke told “Sport1.de”. The league association and the clubs had canceled the current season right before the start of the play-off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Until 31. Major events are prohibited in Germany in August. This also includes ice hockey encounters with fans. The DEL is currently encouraged. “If you drive such a clear line now, which probably makes sense, there is great hope that things will go back to normal afterwards,” said Tripcke. Because ghost games should normally not exist for economic and logistical reasons. “We definitely need games with viewers. Except in very short-term exceptional situations, ghost games are not an option for us, ”emphasized the 52 years old DEL boss.
If the deadline for the start of the league cannot be met, there are still options. Tripcke brought the upsetting and higher frequency of the game days in the game. A shortening of the play-offs is also possible. (dpa)
Katrin Schulze and I interviewed the play-off monster, the polar bears remembered:
the hate-loved enemy said goodbye. A reminder of the departure of the capital:
The Deutschlandhalle groaned under the noise of ice hockey fans, although only a quarter of the aged arena was filled with spectators. The professionals of the Berlin Capitals came to the ice in the standing curve with their children on their hands and flip flops on their feet. The frustrated could be comforted.
The Eisbären Berlin from the German Ice Hockey League are also clearly feeling the effects of the corona crisis. As the “Berliner Morgenpost” (Tuesday) reported, the employees of the ex-master were sent on short-time work. Manager Peter John Lee confirmed this. “We are no different from other clubs in the crisis. We are also part of the Anschutz Entertainment Group, which is active in the entertainment industry and is therefore currently experiencing very high losses, ”said the 64 year old Lee. “That is why AEG has applied for short-time work for all parts of the company in Germany, including the polar bears.”
According to the report in the newspaper, AEG is the owner of the polar bears assured that the employees 80 percent of their salary. The club's employees are currently in the home office. The Mercedes-Benz Arena, which also belongs to Anschutz, is closed. The DEL season had ended prematurely. (dpa)
Short-time work for Eisbären Berlin requested
Nino has developed well in Canada. Now he has to prove himself to the professionals
Sports director Stéphane Richer to sign Nino Kinder
U – 20 – National player Nino Kinder will storm for the polar bears again. Most recently, the native of Berlin played at Winnipeg Ice in the Western Hockey League. 2018 / 2019 the attacker played five times in the DEL – now he should get the chance of a regular place and then be able to use it.
The beard stays on! Labrie stays
He was not only popular with fans and colleagues, but also convinced on the ice. And because currently no German player wants to become Florian Busch's successor in terms of entertainment value, the 33 year old Canadian PC Labrie (20 points in 51 Play) also deserves the new contract. So, for another year in Berlin. Polar Bear Sports Director Stéphane Richer says: “PC has not only brought us a good deal further with its goals and presence, but also on the ice.”
The best player of the season is … MARCEL NOEBELS!
The DEL Gala is running, but the result is already there. Marcel Noebels has been elected MVP of the league, and he is also striker of the year. Maybe that's a little consolation given the abrupt end of the season. By the way: the future Berlin Mathias Niederberger was chosen as the best goalkeeper. Congratulation!
Will Marcel Noebels be elected MVP today?
At least he should have chances if the Awards for the season. Today, 19 Clock is ready. Although, the DEL gala today is a little different:
Sheppard leaves the polar bears … towards Cologne
This is a bitter loss for them Berliner, because Sheppard was again one of the top performers last season. He harmonized splendidly in the series with Marcel Noebels and Leo Pföderl, so now he is going west, in Cologne he should have a contract with his old coach Uwe Krupp until 2022 receive:
