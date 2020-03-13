martin-fourcade-surprisingly-ends-his-career

Somewhat surprisingly, French biathlon star Martin Fourcade will end his career. “Thanks for the trip. Time to say goodbye, ”said the 31 year old on Friday evening on social media. Fourcade only finished second in the sprint at the early season finale in Kontiolahti, Finland on Thursday. The pursuit on Saturday (13. 45 o'clock) is the last race of the Frenchman. For him it is still about winning the overall World Cup against his Norwegian rival Johannes Thingnes Bö. If Fourcade did it, it would be his eighth overall win. But Bö has an advantage.

“Big, big champion,” replied Germany's ski hunter Simon Schempp, who had Fourcade at the Olympic Winter Games 2018 in Pyeongchang with a mass start in the photo finish had to give narrowly beaten. Fourcade now wants to be active in sports politics.

Fourcade had dominated the past decade like only Norway's legend Ole Einar Björndalen before. The exceptional skier was the first ski hunter in history to win the “Great Crystal Ball” seven times in a row as the “master of all classes” and was the first to win gold in seven successive major events in a single race. The two-time father has 78 World Cup victories, only Björndalen is with 94. better in biathlon. In addition, he was five times Olympic champion, 13 world champion, also won ten silver medals, five bronze medals and two silver medals.

“My will to give the best and move mountains is still there. But the continuation of my growing as a man, as a father, must now be done in other ways. It's time to say goodbye, ”said Fourcade. (dpa)