martin-fourcade-ends-his-great-career-with-a-win

This last race was of course a matter of honor for him. Martin Fourcade took the chase ahead of his teammate Emilien Jaquelin (24) and Quentin Fillon Maillet (

in the season finale in Kontiolahti, Finland on Saturday. ) by. But because his opponent Johannes Thingnes Bö was fourth, the 26 year old Norwegian secured the Great Crystal Ball as in the previous year. In the end, Fourcade was only two points short of a historic triumph.

At the finish, the Frenchman did not give the impression that he was somehow saddened by the missed opportunity. Why too? Fourcade has achieved everything in biathlon. Now his sporting career is over. The exceptional athlete could certainly have won a few more in the future. But why torture yourself once you have climbed all the sporting peaks?

“My will to do the best and move mountains is still there. But the continuation of my growing as a man, as a father, must now be done in other ways. It's time to say goodbye, ”the 31 year old had said on Friday evening on social media. He now wants to live a new life. Part of this should be the sports policy he wants to switch to.

“Master of all classes”

Martin Fourcade – the name will be with forever athletic obsession, unique successes, provocations, the fight against doping. But also with learned humility and the comeback of an apparently unbeatable high-flyer. “I fought and won. I also suffered. I fell and got up. Above all, I grew up, ”wrote the exceptional talent.

The“ master of all classes ”, who came to biathlon through his older brother Simon, has dominated his sport in the last decade like only Norway before “King of the biathletes” Ole Einar Björndalen. A record will last for a long time, if not forever: Nobody managed to win seven World Cups. He is also the first to win gold in seven successive highlights in a single race. The two-time father has 78 World Cup victories, only Björndalen is better with 94 success in biathlon. He also won five Olympic gold medals, 13 world champion, won ten silver medals, five bronze medals and two silver medals. The successes “far exceeded my most beautiful dreams.”

Fourcade, who couldn't lose as a child, hated defeats. The yellow jersey became his second skin, a matter of course. “If I haven't won, then I keep going the next day,” said Fourcade. He often appeared arrogant, happy to provoke when he cheered at the shooting range with a clenched fist after a last shoot or ran to the finish with his skis off.

Impressive comeback

But none of that was seen in the end. After Olympia 2018 and three gold medals, he was seized by everyone, Fourcade as ambassador for Olympia 2024 in Paris, as a promoter of his autobiography , as an expert in a biathlon computer game and co-designer of a biathlon wooden rifle for children. The result was a lack of regeneration and Fourcade crashed. “I was out last season,” said the father of two daughters, who had been the spokesman for the ski hunters in the anti-doping fight for years. At the World Championships in Östersund, he tormented himself weakly over the course, did not get a medal, finished twelfth in the overall World Cup – insulting majesty.

The Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Bö was almost playfully easy and defeated Fourcade with 16 seasonal wins to normal measure. Fourcade's frustration became despair. “I've lost my strength. And I suddenly realized that biathlon is difficult. ”His teammates also passed him.

But he fought his way back impressively this season. Fourcade paved the way for his successors in the team, he is a role model for many as well as for pursuit world champion Emilien Jaquelin. (dpa)