Market Report 2020-2026 Includes Analysis According To Key Vendors Amcor Limited; Liqui-Box; BALL CORPORATION; Ardagh Group S.A.; Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd.; O-I; Silgan Holdings Inc.; Sonoco Products Company

Global Beverage Containers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 58.64 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 73.54 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Beverage Containers Market

Beverage containers are a type of packaging product which is produced to keep the contents of the package protected and reduce the risks of contamination from external factors. They are available in different shapes and sizes depending on the need of the beverage along with the need of materials for it. These packaging solutions provide branding and content information for the product and promote the appeal of the package.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for single use beverages containers and packaging offerings which is expected to drive the market growth

Innovations in the market resulting in advanced product offerings along with focused and strategic marketing initiatives undertaken by the manufacturers of beverages; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Lack of recycling capabilities of plastics used in major products for beverage containers amid growing concerns for plastics waste globally is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Beverage Containers Market

By Material Type Plastics Paper & Paperboard Glass Metals

By Product Type Bottles Cartons Cans Bag-In-Boxes Jars Pouches Others

By Application Alcoholic Beverages Beer Wine Spirits Others Non-Alcoholic Beverages Carbonated Soft Drinks Bottled Water Dairy Juices Sports Drinks



To comprehend Beverage Containers market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the Beverage Containers market size of Skilled Nursing Servicesare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year to 2026

