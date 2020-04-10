many-unanswered-questions-about-the-heinsberg-study

For many people, it would have been a relief when researchers on Thursday afternoon nurtured hope that the stringent coronavirus measures would begin to relax. “We learned how to behave properly in terms of hygiene,” said Bonn-based virologist Hendrik Streeck on Thursday in Düsseldorf. It is possible to enter “phase two”, he said with regard to the measures.

Media reports that brought the hopeful news to the world were not long in coming. In a briefing by the state parliament on the interim results of the study, Armin Laschet (CDU), Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, spoke out on Thursday to gently return public life after Easter to a “responsible normality”. “It will be nothing like before,” he said. “But as much as possible of our freedoms will emerge again – with new consideration, new responsibility and at a distance.” On Friday, the state government announced that it would use Streeck's study with 65. 315 Euro.

For around ten days, the virologist Streeck had worked with other experts on behalf of the state government to investigate how the coronavirus had spread in the Heinsberg district.

The main focus was on the community of Gangelt, which is considered the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. After a carnival session in mid-February, hundreds of citizens in the town were infected with the new virus.

According to Streeck, more than 1000 residents. Throat swabs and blood samples were taken.

bei 15 Percentage of Gangelts residents examined was able to detect an infection – and at least with it a temporary immunity. “This 15 – percentage of the population reduces the speed of one further spread of Sars-CoV-2 accordingly, ”says the report. But according to experts, a so-called herd immunity is only achieved when 70 percent of Infected the population.

Another good news from the study is that the probability of dying from the disease is 0 in the study area, based on the total number of infected people. 37 percent. For comparison: In Germany, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University, this is currently 1, 98 Percent – five times higher.

The researchers of the study themselves quickly put the brakes on: Overall, the interim results from the municipality in the district of Heinsberg could not be easily extrapolated for Germany. The scientist Gunther Hartmann from the Institute for Clinical Chemistry and Pharmacology at the University of Bonn emphasized that there was a “special situation” there.

The leading virologist Streeck said, a generalization of the data is “very difficult”. The study is representative. However, this only applies to areas in which there is also a strong dynamic of infection. In regions where there are very few or even no infections, the immunity rates are completely different anyway.

There was also the scientist Christian Drosten, who is currently advising the German government on the corona crisis reluctant on Thursday. It is indeed to be welcomed that results have already been presented. But: “The scientific community must now get that explained too,” said Drosten on Thursday evening in the “heute journal” on ZDF. “You have to look at it technically first – whether they are diagnoses or just signals from a laboratory test,” he said to the one with 15 percent quite high infection rate. “These laboratory tests have a high rate of false positive signals, purely technically, but also because there are certain cold viruses that generate these signals.” You now need a manuscript of the study to be able to assess it and the design and methodology behind it to understand, Drosten said further.

If the laboratory tests used produced such false results, the conclusions from the study by the Streeck team could be questioned. The conclusion about the assumed temporary immunity would then be inadmissible.

The study has already led to a small request in the Düsseldorf Landtag. MP Sarah Philipp (SPD) primarily questioned the collaboration of the research team with a PR agency. It is now known that the researchers were supported by the social media agency Storymachine. The agency documents the work of the researchers in the short message service Twitter and on Facebook.

Storymachine was founded by Kai Diekmann, the former editor-in-chief of “Bild”, event manager Michael Mronz and Philipp Jessen, the former editor-in-chief of “stern.de”. In an interview with the “Meedia” media service, Jessen said on Thursday that Hendrik Streeck's study on Covid – 19 was “of paramount importance and scientific importance for the further political and social handling of this disease.”

Streeck said “Zeit Online” that he had no interest in moving the public in a direction for or against easing the measures. For him, good work and valid results are important, which could contribute to decision-making. He noted that it was not clear whether the study referred to Heinsberg or Germany as “good information”. ( with AFP, dpa )