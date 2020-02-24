manager-michael-preetz-is-responsible

Big Shitty Club: 0: 5 at home, and not even against a club from the front regions of the table, but against 1. FC Köln – so Hertha plays the Olympic Stadium empty.

Michael Preetz claimed the idea of ​​choosing Jürgen Klinsmann as coach for Hertha BSC. And now? The pressure on the manager is great. It is his responsibility.

The constellation with the team around Klinsmann assistant Alexander Nouri is difficult, especially his relationship with Preetz. Everyone must have heard of the argument. And Klinsmann definitely did not keep silent for weeks, but tried to form an “inner circle” against Preetz with “his” team. Now should they suddenly be able to work well together?

Unfortunately, the weeklong war between Klinsmann and Preetz is not yet public. But that is the missing link in the logical chain of relegation.

Actually, the expectation, yes hope, now Herthians win a few times, lose from time to time and remain in the boring mediocrity. Then came the disaster against Cologne. So it probably remains exciting. If Hertha now loses at Fortuna Düsseldorf, Nouri is probably gone. Will Pal Dardai come back then? Or is Bruno Labbadia coming?

It would be nice if Hertha had an idea how to proceed. “Big City Club” was one at any rate.