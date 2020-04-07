Maleic Anhydride Market Key Manufacturers, Development Trends and Competitive Analysis

This all inclusive Maleic Anhydride Market report enables clients to boost revenues from new and existing customer base as well as identify key trends and hidden opportunities, latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players. The latest market data has been presented in the Maleic Anhydride Market study on the revenue numbers, product details, and sales of the major firms. In addition to this, the information also includes the breakdown of the revenue for the global market claiming a forecast for the same in the estimated time frame.

Global maleic anhydride market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.64 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Maleic Anhydride Market .

Segments of the Market

Global Maleic Anhydride Market By Type (Solid, Molten), Raw Material (Benzene, n-butane)

Application (UPR, 1,4-BDO, Additives, Copolymers, Acids, Alkyl Succinic Anhydrides, Surfactants & Plasticizers, Others)

End-User Industry (Construction, Automobile, Food & Beverages, Oil Products, Electronics, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Textile, Others manufacturing)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global maleic anhydride market are Ashland; Sasol-Huntsman GmbH & Co. KG; LANXESS; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation; Polynt; Zibo Qixiangtengda chemical Co., Ltd.; Bartek Ingredients Inc.; China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd.; Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd.; INEOS; MFG Chemical, LLC; FUSO CHEMICAl CO., LTD.; HELM AG; NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION; Merck KGaA; NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.; Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.; MOL GROUP among others.

Objectives of the Report

The report firstly introduced the definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The report analyzes the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate.

The Maleic Anhydride Market report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for UPR (unsaturated polyester resin) because of its functional characteristics is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increased usage & application of the compound from the lubricant market is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant changes in the lifestyle of consumers resulting in adoption of consumer goods coupled with a rise in disposable income has resulted in greater demand of the compound from personal care industry which is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Growing presence of regulations regarding the usage of certain environmental harming chemicals and their derivatives is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Vulnerable nature in the prices of raw materials resulting in fluctuating cost of end-use product is expected to act as a hindrance to the market growth

