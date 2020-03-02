major-attack-by-rewe,-aldi,-lidl-and-edeka-on-nutella

The Bundeskartellamt approved a takeover on Monday, the description of which the competition authorities should not normally like. The merger creates the by far leading manufacturer of nut nougat creams on behalf of third parties in Germany, said Andreas Mundt, President of the Bundeskartellamt. But why does the cartel office have no problem with a “by far” largest manufacturer?

The answer is in Alba, Italy. Because Ferrero has its seat in the 30. 000 – city of inhabitants. As is well known, Nutella also belongs to the portfolio of the grocery group. “With strong rivals like Nutella with a two-thirds market share, enough competition is still guaranteed,” added Mundt. Freely translated, this sentence could also be interpreted as follows: In addition to Nutella, no monopoly can form anyway.

All Nutella alternatives from one group

Indeed the alliance broadly created by the recent takeover. The Krüger Group from Bergisch-Gladbach takes over the Dutch Peeters Group. Although these two names may be relatively unknown, they are essential for German trade. Krüger produces the nut-nougat creams for Lidl (Mister Choc, Choco Nussa), Edeka (Gut & Günstig, Nussetti), and Aldi Süd (Nutoka), among others. The much smaller Peeters group produces especially for Rewe (Ja, Bio) and Aldi Nord (Trader Joe’s). This means that almost all nut nougat cream own brands from German supermarkets will in future come from the same group.

Private labels have become more important for retailers in recent years. They are increasingly seen by customers as a cheaper alternative to branded products, and their market shares have risen sharply. For example, with Ja, Feine Welt, Beste Wahl or Today (drugstore items), Rewe has created its own brands in numerous segments and price ranges. It looks similar for other chains. The company affiliation is not always apparent at first glance. For example with the label Wilhelm Brandenburg, under which Rewe produces meat.

Is the price now changing?

In view of this development, the fusion of the nut is likely -Nougat manufacturers in Alba are followed with interest. Private labels only account for around eleven percent of sales of nut nougat creams in Germany. A few years ago, however, the share of own brands in other segments was also significantly lower than today.

However, the merger could even be a disadvantage for grocers. The Bundeskartellamt points out that the merger significantly reduces the choice of producers for nut nougat creams. However, the competition keepers assume that producers who have been supplying brand manufacturers so far can easily switch over and also produce for Rewe, Edeka and Co.

From the point of view of the cartel office, the takeover has no effect on the price on the supermarket shelf. “The importance of Nutella on the end-consumer market is so great that it also limits the scope for behavior of the two merging manufacturers and the scope for price setting for private labels,” says a statement. Here, too, one can freely translate again: Nutella's market power is so great that its own brands cannot influence the price anyway.