Main sponsor pledges Union support in the coronavirus crisis
Positive signals from Union main sponsor
If the season in the Bundesliga does not continue, some clubs in German professional football are at risk of bankruptcy. If the fourth installment does not flow from the TV marketing rights, the 1. FC Union r and nine to ten million euros would be missing . Before the season in Köpenick they had a total income of just under 75 million calculated, almost half (36 Million) should come from TV revenues. In addition, the club lacks income from home games and possibly sponsorship money.
„ We are entitled to Union 100 percent and unchanged to the side . We are in regular contact with the Presidium, ”said Andrew Wallis, Managing Director of the main sponsor Aroundtown, in writing at Tagesspiegel's request. Union Presidium member Oskar Kosche has already signaled accommodation. “Union knows that they can rely on us,” said Wallis.
Union President Dirk Zingler should be happy to hear that; the president had already emphasized at the beginning of the crisis that Union, as a newcomer to the Bundesliga, did not have the same reserves as some other seasoned Bundesliga club. By short-time work and waiver of wages by the professionals , which are around 20 to 30 give up percent of their earnings, want to avoid the Berlin liquidity shortage.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Help in times of crisis
Show solidarity in times of the Corona crisis and take responsibility for needy people in your own neighborhood: That is the goal of the “Gabenzaun” initiative. Following the example of the “Hamburger Gabenzauns “the idea of uncomplicated support for people in need was soon implemented in Berlin.
Grischa Prömel is happy about simple things in the crisis
Midfielder Grischa Prömel hopes for a positive change due to the Corona crisis in society. “A pandemic with its negative health consequences has no good, but maybe it will bring mankind back to the ground,” said the 25 – year-old the “kicker” (Thursday). “You learn to appreciate life again, to slow down a bit and to enjoy simple things.”
His personal situation with an expiring contract for 30. June doesn't worry him too much, said Prömel. “It's not like I wake up with a stomachache every day because I don't know what the future holds,” said the midfielder. Everyone knows that his contract expires. “There is currently a bigger topic in the world. The priority is not whether I sign a new contract, but whether there are enough ventilators for patients in the current phase. ” (dpa)
End of career not an issue for Parensen
Michael Parensen from Bundesliga club 1. FC Union Berlin thinks despite his expiring contract to 30. June did not yet resign. “End of career is not an issue for me. I want to continue playing football ”, said the 33 Year-old defenders in a Skype account with journalists on Tuesday. Every day he missed being unable to drive to the stadium for training. “This is the best indication that I want to continue playing.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the joint training operation with the newcomer is at least until April 6th . Parensen admitted that it was not easy for the head to deal with the current situation. Because nobody knows exactly when the season will continue. “You have to artificially create a point of time that you are working towards.”
Due to the corona pandemic, matches in the Bundesliga and 2nd division will remain open until 30. April. The general meeting of the German Football League (DFL) approved on Tuesday an application from the DFL Presidium. However, it is still unclear whether the game will continue in May. (dpa)
Sheraldo Becker:
players get further 70 to 80 percent salary
That also the professionals of Union Berlin waiving salary was already known. Now offensive man Sheraldo Becker (25) Quoted in the “Kicker” with numbers: The players would still receive salary, “70 to 80 percent, “revealed the Dutchman in his home country at” Fox Sports “. Youth players and those with less pay would be spared, the report says. On April 6, Union meanwhile wants to start training on the pitch again. Becker clarifies: “We will train in groups of three.”
Subotic: Clubs must show more solidarity
Defender Neven Subotic from Bundesliga club 1. FC Union Berlin has the football clubs in the coronavirus crisis called for more cohesion. “Solidarity is currently demanded from players, and that is not only true now, but generally also. But what about the clubs? ”Said the 31 – Year old in the newspapers of the “Funke Mediengruppe” (Monday). “Everyone pays attention to themselves, everyone only looks up and also hopes for solidarity, but nobody looks down and is in solidarity. This shows that the commercialization of football as a business model overshadows the values of sport. ”
Most recently, the four German Champions League participants this season 20 million euros made available for less wealthy clubs.
Subotic, as a member of the player council of the professional union Fifpro, campaigned for understanding that many players apart from the top leagues and clubs could not afford to forego a salary. “The big stars are not even the tip of the iceberg, they are the tip of the tip of the iceberg,” said the former Borussia Dortmund professional. You have to consider the entire iceberg. “We are talking about very young temporary workers who often work in foreign countries under great pressure. If suddenly they no longer have an income, they simply cannot retrain for something else. ”
Subotic expects that players are ready to accept their expiring ones Extending contracts by a month or two should last longer than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It would ultimately only be an extension of the season,” he said. “And footballers want to play football first and foremost, financial matters only come second – even if that's not always wise.” (Dpa)
Ruhnert criticizes coaching competition:
“I find weak”
Managing Director Oliver Ruhnert has criticized the different ways in which the Bundesliga clubs deal with the DFL's recommendation on training in the corona crisis. The German Football League (DFL) had recommended only individual training up to and including April 5, but the Bundesliga clubs reacted very differently. The clubs' approach disapproves. “I think it's important that it's actually uniform. If some clubs don't stick to it, I think it's weak, ”Ruhnert told the“ kicker ”.
Straight Because the situation in the different regions of Germany is sometimes very different, he considers it “necessary and important that the control goes through the DFL,” said Ruhnert. It is also about the fact that there is a contact ban in the country, “and football should stick to it,” said the manager of the Bundesliga club and recommended: “Before it is clear, when and how it should go on, you do nothing , if you agree that we will start again with the team training. “
Union had announced that the team training would resume from 31. March to April 6th – also at the request of the DFL. The manager does not recognize a major competitive disadvantage for Union in the different training paths. Finally, if the season resumes at the beginning of May, for example, there should be enough time for targeted preparation. (dpa)
Union can also do it virtually
Three times Sebastian Polter, twice Akaki Gogia – and the 1st FC Union wins 5-1 against Jahn Regensburg. Julius Kade and Keven Schlotterbeck have everything under control on the console.
The football business rests – on the grass. The Bundesliga is virtually on this weekend in action again. And the Berlin clubs are successful.
Daily mirror | Jörg Leopold
He doesn't let up, the Rafal Gikiewicz
Union in Coronavirus times
The Bundesliga professionals of Berlin waive wages, the employees go on short-time work. Union wants to solve the crisis in solidarity. A summary.
Daily mirror | David Joram
team waives salary, employees in short-time work
The 1st FC Union has just announced that the players and the team in the licensed players department will waive part of their salary. The club's managers and employees have agreed to short-time working arrangements.
“There are exceptional circumstances that we have to deal with. Our association's purpose is football. If this disappears, it touches the core of our existence. The executives, our employees, the license players and the coaching and support team have worked hard for the success of 1. FC Union Berlin in the Bundesliga in the past few months. Now they are giving up a lot of money to get through this crisis together, ”Union President Dirk Zingler said in a press release.
“You can't credit this willingness highly enough for everyone involved,” Zingler continued , the challenges will be mastered in the near future as an association. The best way to do this is for the Union family to act in solidarity. (Tsp)
I paint a lot and come up with ideas for tattoo motifs. There you can do a lot of things in advance.
Captain Christopher Trimmel about his home office time
How Union deals with the Bundesliga stop
1. FC Union also has an organizational structure , but above all to fight financially with the interruption of game operations. The players train individually, many employees work in the home office and President Dirk Zingler announces short-time work. An overview.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
Union: Senate regulation has no impact on training operations
1. FC Union sees no impact on its training operations due to the regulations tightened by the Berlin Senate to contain the corona virus. “Both individual sporting activities and the way to work are explicitly regulated exceptions to these measures. In fact, until 31. March only individually trained, ”said press spokesman Christian Arbeit on Monday.
According to the club, the players of the promoted team received training plans tailored to their needs and are talking fit on other spinning bikes or with intensive runs. Originally, the Unioners wanted to resume training together last Friday.
Whether the Unioners with your about 30 Man-capturing squad (plus coaching and supervisory staff ) Can or may train together again from April 1st is questionable. An answer to this could not be given by press spokesman work on Monday, a Tagesspiegel request to the Senate is ongoing. One thing is clear: a profession that is systemically important is not practiced by professional football players. It is also clear that not only the training group would be enormously large in corona times, but also the contact options (and thus the risk of viruses being transmitted).
Theoretically, contactless team training would be conceivable, perhaps also in numerous small groups, in which a safety distance of 1, 50 meters or more would exist between the players. Union training ground would give that – but such a scenario hardly seems realistic.
Players, coaches and function teams from league competitor Hertha BSC are in quarantine at home due to a positive result from a professional on the corona virus. While the German Football League initially suspended the games until April 2, in Berlin until 19. April will not be played.
Stricter rules for staying outside of apartments have been in effect in Berlin since Monday. Accumulations of more than two people are therefore prohibited. Families and people living in a household should be excluded. (Tsp / dpa)
Unions Ultras say thank you!
No derby is not a solution either
Tomorrow Saturday Union would actually have its city championship title want to defend in the Olympic Stadium, but football is currently out of the question. After instead of the Bayern game last weekend at AFTV there was the promotional film including a virtual beer and sausage stand, the Union fans can dream back tomorrow in February 2011. When at the first derby between Union and Hertha in the Olympic Stadium a certain Torsten Mattuschka, that day the best man not only for the colleagues of the kicker, showed that he can do what nobody can do and knocked him out for the club. As a supporting program there are also press conferences and player interviews.
For the time being only individual training
Everything else would not have been possible. Managing Director Oliver Ruhnert explains the details in the video:
Gikiewicz donates
According to the Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach, goalkeeper also wants Rafal Gikiewicz from 1. FC Union Berlin in the course of the corona virus -Crisis on a waive part of his salary. “The world-wide coronavirus affects all of us. We are forced to act. This time is an exam for all of us, a time of trial for the whole world and a time of joint action to mitigate the losses caused by this pandemic minimize ”, wrote the 32 year old poles in social networks. That's why he wanted to give up part of his income “to help my club
to survive this difficult time “.
Gikiewicz also used his contribution for an appeal. “We can do it together,” he continued. “And you, protect the older and the weaker. ”Previously, the players of League competitor Gladbach announced voluntarily to share in part of their salary dispense. The coaching staff, directors and managing directors of K lubs from Niederrhein connected. (dpa)
Gentner: Don't panic
Christian Gentner vom 1. With regard to the coronavirus pandemic, FC Union Berlin is “far from making the whole thing panic”. In an interview with the “Kicker” (Monday) said the 34 year-old gentlemen also that he “not only takes note of it for business reasons”. “It is an extraordinary situation.”
The Unioners want – according to the previous plan – to resume the joint training on Friday. Game operations in the 1st and 2nd Bundesliga are to be suspended until April 2. According to a decision by the Berlin Senate, Berllin may even until 19. April will not be played.
“It is definitely not one Vacation. We have to use the time to get some distance and to spend time with the family, ”said Gentner. “Professionally, there is news every day. Who knows what's coming. In private it is not yet so far that I avoid restaurants or keep my distance, ”said Gentner.
As in the other clubs, the players got the Bundesliga newcomers, who are in eleventh place in the table, have training plans at home. Whether the interruption in a continuation of the league could have a negative impact on the plan to be first-class in the coming season cannot be estimated. That is currently all too far away, said Gentner. (dpa)
Felix Kroos: “Boredom is the least problem”
“We all do well to follow the instructions. I work through my individual training plans. Fortunately I have a forest on my doorstep, so I can do it straight away I also got a nutritional plan to boost my immune system. “
” You have no specific goal to work towards. It's extremely difficult. ”
“I get up an hour or two later and can sleep a bit. Today I cleaned the house a bit, which I don't usually do. Boredom is the least of the problems. “
” There are many people in the club who are much worse off than us (players). If we help them we can do that. “