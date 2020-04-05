main-sponsor-pledges-union-support-in-the-coronavirus-crisis

If the season in the Bundesliga does not continue, some clubs in German professional football are at risk of bankruptcy. If the fourth installment does not flow from the TV marketing rights, the 1. FC Union r and nine to ten million euros would be missing . Before the season in Köpenick they had a total income of just under 75 million calculated, almost half (36 Million) should come from TV revenues. In addition, the club lacks income from home games and possibly sponsorship money.

„ We are entitled to Union 100 percent and unchanged to the side . We are in regular contact with the Presidium, ”said Andrew Wallis, Managing Director of the main sponsor Aroundtown, in writing at Tagesspiegel's request. Union Presidium member Oskar Kosche has already signaled accommodation. “Union knows that they can rely on us,” said Wallis.

Union President Dirk Zingler should be happy to hear that; the president had already emphasized at the beginning of the crisis that Union, as a newcomer to the Bundesliga, did not have the same reserves as some other seasoned Bundesliga club. By short-time work and waiver of wages by the professionals , which are around 20 to 30 give up percent of their earnings, want to avoid the Berlin liquidity shortage.