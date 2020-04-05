main-sponsor-assures-union-support

Subotic: Clubs must show more solidarity

Defender Neven Subotic from Bundesliga club 1. FC Union Berlin has the football clubs in the corona virus Crisis called for more cohesion. “Solidarity is currently demanded from players, and that is not only true now, but generally also. But what about the clubs? ”Said the 31 – year-olds of the newspapers of the “Funke Mediengruppe” ( Monday). “Everyone pays attention to themselves, everyone only looks up and also hopes for solidarity, but nobody looks down and is in solidarity. This shows that the commercialization of football as a business model overshadows the values ​​of sport. ”

Most recently, the four German Champions League participants this season 20 million euros made available for less wealthy clubs.

As a member of the player council of the professional union Fifpro, Subotic campaigned for understanding that many players apart from the top leagues and clubs could not afford to forego a salary. “The big stars are not even the tip of the iceberg, they are the tip of the tip of the iceberg,” said the former Borussia Dortmund professional. You have to consider the entire iceberg. “We are talking about very young temporary workers who often work in foreign countries under great pressure. If they suddenly no longer have an income, they simply cannot retrain for something else. ”

Subotic expects that players are ready to accept their expiring ones Extending contracts by a month or two should last longer than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It would ultimately only be an extension of the season,” he said. “And footballers want to play football first and foremost, financial matters only come second – even if that's not always wise.” (Dpa)