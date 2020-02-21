Magnesium Fireproof Board Market Growth, Size, Type, Revenue, Key Application, Opportunity, Competitors Analysis, Forecast 2025

ReportsnReports has published a report entitled Global Magnesium Fireproof Board Market Research Report 2020 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

Magnesium Fireproof Board is a fire proof and a thermal insulation building material. It can be used for a number of applications including wall and ceiling linings, exterior cladding, fascias, soffits, tile backing and flooring underlay. MgO Board is non-combustible and can achieve fire ratings as high as 4 hours given the correct installation. It can be used for sound studios, schools, public areas, movie theatres, train and bus partitioning, boat partitioning, shopping centres and any area where the fireproof function is necessary.

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Magnesium Fireproof Board by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

– Mago BP

– Framecad

– Magnastruct

– Magnesium Oxide Board

– Yunion

– Beijing Hocreboard Building Materials

– TRUSUS

– Huacheng

– Evernice Building

– Yulong Technological Board

– Onekin Green Building Materials

– Futai Decorative Board

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

– Thin(<8 mm)

– Medium (8-20 mm)

– Thickness (>20mm)

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

– Interior decoration

– Exterior decoration

– Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

This report presents the worldwide Magnesium Fireproof Board Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

