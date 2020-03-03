macron-wants-to-seize-all-protective-masks-in-france

School closure regulations differ depending on the federal state

Nationwide uniform requirements , such as with school closings to deal with, does not exist. According to the Minister of Culture Conference (KMK), each country decides its own . The State Secretaries are in constant exchange on the subject. This week, like last week, there will be a switch. The experiences are passed on there. Each state had set up a crisis team, in which not only the respective ministry of culture, but also the respective health authorities and the ministries of the interior are involved.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, where there have been the most infections with the new corona virus so far, it is already too much in the past week several school closings came. In Mönchengladbach and in Bonn, for example, a primary school for at least 14 closed days after a teacher became infected – in Mönchengladbach it was a teacher, in Bonn a Student helping with homework.

In both cases, students must and students who have been taught by the affected teachers are now in domestic quarantine stay. In Bonn this applies approximately 14 days for 150 Schoolchildren, in Mönchengladbach for the children of the third class and the entire college. The siblings of the affected students were able to continue to visit other schools or daycare centers in Mönchengladbach, and the parents are not in quarantine.

Other schools in North Rhine-Westphalia and also now two facilities in Thuringia were closed for a shorter period of time after suspected cases of pupils or teachers – which were then not confirmed everywhere.

In Bavaria are supposed to be students who are in the past two weeks in one of the designated risk areas abroad were, after the carnival holidays ended now stay at home . The Ministry of Education announced that the non-participation in the class would be excused in this case.