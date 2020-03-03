Science
Macron wants to seize all protective masks in France
Macron announces the confiscation of all protective masks in France
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced on Twitter that it intends to confiscate all protective masks in France – from inventory and production. The masks would then be made available to those affected and medical personnel.
According to the Ministry of Health, the number of deaths increased as a result of this Virus in France on four and that of the infected on 204. Finally, be that Virus in a deceased 92 – yearlings in Brittany have been found the Ministry said. Previously there were two more French and one Chinese tourist died of coronavirus. (AFP)
The situation created by the outbreak of the corona virus is changing rapidly. This creates risks for the economic outlook and for the functioning of the financial markets. The ECB is closely monitoring these developments and their impact on the economy, medium-term inflation and the transmission of monetary policy. The ECB is ready to take appropriate and targeted measures where necessary and appropriate to the underlying risks.
ECB chief Christine Lagarde
Schools closed, events canceled, queues in front of hospitals: All developments on the corona virus in Berlin in the news blog.
Daily mirror | Felix Hackenbruch
US Federal Reserve surprisingly cuts interest rates due to corona virus
The US Federal Reserve has because of the emerging economic effects
of Coronavirus surprisingly their key interest rate around
half a percentage point lowered. The key interest rate is now in the corridor from 1 to
1, 25 percent, the Federal Reserve (Fed) said on Tuesday With. (AP)
All-clear on cruise ship: Corona test was negative
The two Germans who were tested for the Corona virus in Norway are not infected. The authorities in Haugesund announced this in the afternoon. A German cruise ship with had been in the western Norwegian coastal city since yesterday passengers on board because the two passengers in Germany had had contact with an infected person and their condition had to be clarified first. The quick test came back negative.
Thousands of workers across Germany have been sent home because a colleague has tested positive for the virus. It affects more and more industries.
days mirror
Saudi Arabia advises against traveling to Germany
Because of the spread of the Coronavirus has Saudi Arabia discouraged from trips to Germany and France . The Saudi Ministry of Health had previously recommended that the virus not be used to travel to Italy or Japan if possible. The Kingdom had already stopped traveling to China, where Sars-CoV-2 had broken out, several weeks ago.
Saudi Arabia had on Monday announced the first coronavirus case . The man entered Iran via Bahrain and his condition was stable, a spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. (AP)
The # BZgA leaflet with information on the new #corona virus for #education facilities can be downloaded and printed out at: https://t.co/7ZDADMY1sU # washing hands #infection protection #hygiene
– BZgA on Twitter (@bzga_de) https://twitter.com/bzga_de/status/1234807864377724928
Japan's Olympic minister considers postponement of the Olympic Games possible
Japan's Olympic minister considers a postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo within this year is theoretically possible . The contract to host the games stated that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) only if the games were not played within the year 2020 will be held, have the right to cancel the games, said Seiko Hashimoto on Tuesday answered a question in the national parliament's budget committee. “This can be interpreted in such a way that the games can be postponed if the games within the year 2020 take place ”, the Olympic minister said, according to the Japanese television broadcaster NHK.
The IOC as well as the Japanese organizers have repeatedly confirmed that despite the Coronavirus – Outbreak holds on to the games in Tokyo as planned. According to previous planning, the summer games in Tokyo are scheduled to be on 24. July will be opened. (AP)
Internorga exhibition postponed due to coronavirus
Out of concern for the coronavirus the Hamburg gastro and hotel trade fair Internorga will be postponed . With the decision one follows the recommendations of the crisis team of the federal government , in the risk assessment of large events the guidelines of the Robert Koch Institute , the Hamburg Messe und Congress GmbH (HMC) announced on Tuesday. Many exhibitors have already withdrawn their participation. Health and safety are top priorities, explained trade fair boss Bernd Aufderheide. “We will the Internorga 2020 expected to catch up in summer. “
Originally wanted from 13. to 17. March around 1300 Exhibitors from 25 countries present their offers to a specialist audience at Internorga, including the latest from the food segment. 95. 00 0 visitors were expected. (AP)
School closure regulations differ depending on the federal state
Nationwide uniform requirements , such as with school closings to deal with, does not exist. According to the Minister of Culture Conference (KMK), each country decides its own . The State Secretaries are in constant exchange on the subject. This week, like last week, there will be a switch. The experiences are passed on there. Each state had set up a crisis team, in which not only the respective ministry of culture, but also the respective health authorities and the ministries of the interior are involved.
In North Rhine-Westphalia, where there have been the most infections with the new corona virus so far, it is already too much in the past week several school closings came. In Mönchengladbach and in Bonn, for example, a primary school for at least 14 closed days after a teacher became infected – in Mönchengladbach it was a teacher, in Bonn a Student helping with homework.
In both cases, students must and students who have been taught by the affected teachers are now in domestic quarantine stay. In Bonn this applies approximately 14 days for 150 Schoolchildren, in Mönchengladbach for the children of the third class and the entire college. The siblings of the affected students were able to continue to visit other schools or daycare centers in Mönchengladbach, and the parents are not in quarantine.
Other schools in North Rhine-Westphalia and also now two facilities in Thuringia were closed for a shorter period of time after suspected cases of pupils or teachers – which were then not confirmed everywhere.
In Bavaria are supposed to be students who are in the past two weeks in one of the designated risk areas abroad were, after the carnival holidays ended now stay at home . The Ministry of Education announced that the non-participation in the class would be excused in this case.
The parents in NRW were also advised, however, that out of concern, they would not just leave their children at home can – it finally exists compulsory .
Already end of last KMK general secretary Udo Michallik said that the countries are currently writing to inform the schools how to deal with the suspected infection with the corona virus and which sources of information and support are available. This also includes the implementation of study or class trips and student exchanges. Individual measures would always be taken in close coordination with the health authorities. The health authorities should assess the given health risk in individual cases – and then initiate any necessary measures: “For example, exclusion of individual students from class, ban on employment or temporary closure of schools”. (Tilman Warnecke, Tsp)
Anti-terror exercise due to corona virus postponed
No anti-terror exercise in times of corona virus: The Senate Department for Home Affairs and Sports did announced on Tuesday afternoon that for the 11. March scheduled exercise is postponed.
ProSiebenSat.1 boss in quarantine
ProSiebenSat.1 boss Max Conze and his CFO Rainer Beaujean have to go after a Coronavirus case in the group working from home and have the planned balance sheet press conference in Unterföhring was canceled. They will webcast the numbers on Thursday on the Internet, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
One employee in Düsseldorf got infected with the virus . His contacts and their contacts in Unterföhring – a total of around 97 People – have therefore been working in the home office for a week as a precautionary measure , including Conze and Beaujean. The quarantine expires at the end of this week. (AP)
The corona virus could have devastating consequences. The head of the Wellcome Trust therefore calls for massive efforts in research and control. A guest post.
days mirror
Parents of the first Berlin coronavirus patient not infected
The parents of the first known Berlin coronavirus patient living in North Rhine-Westphalia are not infected , Tests were negative said health senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) on Tuesday in Berlin. No results were yet available for the other contact persons. In the case of 22 – yearlings 60 contact persons identified , The parents had visited their son in Berlin. (Dpa / bb)
Round 120 Schools in France closed due to coronavirus
Because of the new coronavirus remain in France around 120 Schools closed. Round 44. 00 0 students would have to stay at home , said Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer on Tuesday on LCI. Particularly affected is the department Oise north of Paris . There were most of the previously confirmed 191 Infections occurred. So far there have been three deaths in France from the virus.
President Emmanuel Macron said because of the corona virus a number of dates, including his participation in the annual dinner of the Jewish umbrella organization Crif. On Tuesday was Macron at the crisis department of the Ministry of Health expected.
In response to the virus has France major events with more than 5000 participants on confined space prohibited . The Paris Tourism Fair and the Book fair canceled. (AFP)
Chief of the Iranian ambulance service infected
The chief of the Iranian ambulance service was infected with the corona virus. Pirhossein Kolivand be tested positive been health condition was good , the rescue service said according to the Ilna news agency. (Reuters)
Müller: ” Substantial financial consequences “
Senate leader Müller expects” considerable financial consequences “, both for companies and for the country. So there is “big damage” at the fair because of the ITB cancellation, he also expects tax losses due to a lack of visitors.
European airlines fear that the worst consequences are yet to come
The rapid spread of the corona virus has affected Europe's airlines unforeseeable consequences . At a industry meeting in Brussels , several airline bosses reported a sharp decline in booking numbers on Tuesday. “It is clear that we have not yet seen the full effects of Covid – 19 ”, said Air France KLM board member Benjamin Smith, who is also the Airlines for Europe association (A4E ) presides. European airlines fear that the worst impact of the epidemic on the industry is yet to come.
Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr said, “The situation is very dynamic”. Currently arithmetically remained due to the virus crisis 23 of 200 Long distance machines on the ground . “The prospects depend very much on the development in Europe in the next few days ”, said Spohr of the German Press Agency. It will only be possible to say more in two weeks. Currently calculating Lufthansa so that in the coming weeks the offer on short and medium-haul routes throughout the group by 25 Reduce percent . (Dpa / Reuters)
The outlook depends very much on the developments in Europe in the next few days
Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr on the effects of the coronavirus spread on air traffic
Fifth patient infected with coronavirus in Berlin
were in Berlin until noon the following cases were known: a 15 year old man, a teacher from Marzahn, a woman from Mitte and a doctor from Neukölln. The fifth, now newly known patient , is a man from Tempelhof-Schöneberg . All known contact persons cooperate with the official doctors. According to the Tagesspiegel information, the responsible medical officers also assume that they know all the contact persons.