Macau International & MICE Travelers Market: Current Trends, Opportunity, Growth Potential and Forecast to 2025

This report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Macau international and MICE travelers market. Furthermore, this report uses country-focused analysis to explore Macau international & MICE travelers market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 20 nations. Drivers and the restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and to understand the future growth scope of the market.

The countries included in this report are China, Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, India, United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Other Countries

Key Findings:

• By 2025, Macau will generate more than US$ 15 Billion revenues by international travelers

• Macau Rises to Become Most Popular Destination

• Macau will attract more than 2 Million MICE travelers by 2025

• China, Hong Kong and Taiwan region remained Macao’s top three visitor source markets

