lufthansa-board-members-waive-20-percent-salary-and-usual-bonuses

The corona pandemic is also becoming increasingly dramatic for Lufthansa. In the meantime, as CEO Carsten Spohr said on Thursday at the annual press conference, the airline is only flying around five percent of its actual flight schedule. In total, only 50 jets take off every day, 30 in Frankfurt and ten in Munich and through the Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss ten in Zurich. There are only twelve long-haul flights to North America, Asia and Africa each week. “This corresponds to our flight schedule from 1955. That shows how dramatic the situation is, ”Spohr described the situation. At the moment there are practically no more bookings.

Lufthansa is still traveling with a number of jets to bring stranded German holidaymakers home on behalf of the German government. Eight jumbos are planned for the Caribbean alone. According to Spohr, Lufthansa doesn't make much money with it. According to Spohr, if this “unprecedented” return campaign has been carried out, the flight plan should become even thinner.

Spohr does not lose confidence. Lufthansa is a “rock” in the industry. He referred to cash and cash equivalents of EUR 4.3 billion, unused credit lines of EUR 800 and recently raised funds of 600 Million Euros. In addition, 86 percent of almost 700 aircraft are owned by the group. 90 of which are unencumbered. That is equivalent to ten billion euros that can be used as security. State aid is therefore currently not an issue.

According to Spohr, Lufthansa is turning all the cost screws. The protection of around 140. 000 employees has top priority. Layoffs should be avoided. Coming soon 31. 000 employees from pilots to ground staff in short-time work. The board of directors and the management waive 20 percent of their basic salaries, bonuses are not paid out initially or granted via Lufthansa shares . The airline is in contact with Airbus and Boeing to postpone or cancel orders.