lucy's-long-childhood

Hardly any other species on earth cares for its offspring longer and prepares their children for life as adults than humans. The development towards this long training period probably goes back three million years to the prehistoric man Australopithecus afarensis .

This is reported by a research team led by Philipp Gunz from Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology (EVA) in Leipzig in the journal “Science Advances”. The brain of this type, which has become known primarily through the fossil “Lucy” discovered in Ethiopia, probably continued to grow long after birth, similar to that of human children, the researchers conclude from skull examinations.

The most striking feature of our own genus is a large skull with a brain, the dimensions of which exceed the thinking organ of our closest living relatives such as chimpanzees, gorillas and orangutans. With the help of their increased intellectual capacities, the Stone Age people were able to produce relatively elaborate tools two million years ago, with which they could hunt better, break down their prey and prepare collected fruit, tubers and grasses.

Take care of the offspring for many years

However, a skull with such a large brain no longer fits through the mother's pelvis at birth, due to walking on two legs is smaller than that of the related great apes. This is why the offspring of humans come into the world with a significantly smaller skull, the brain of which already contains all nerve cells, but which are hardly yet linked to each other.

These links then form mainly in the first years of life, the brain and skull enlarge at the same time and thus enable the growing child to adapt his mental capacities as best as possible to the circumstances of his environment.

“But this long development phase also means that the Parents have to look after their initially completely helpless offspring for many years, ”explains EVA researcher Philipp Gunz. Small chimpanzees and our closest relatives, on the other hand, shimmy through branches much earlier.

EVA researchers Philipp Gunz and Simon Neubauer, together with other colleagues, have now discovered the roots of this extremely long childhood when they used computer tomographs to scan the brain's imprints in eight skulls of Australopithecus-afarensis – Examined very closely pre-humans who lived in today's Ethiopia more than three million years ago.

Long learning phase with Australopithecus

One of these pre-humans died 861 days, less than two and a half years after His birth, team members conclude from the teeth of this child, whose fossils were unearthed in the year 2000 by Zeresenay Alemseged from the University of Chicago. When the researchers compared the brain of this child with the other australopithecins, they were able to calculate that the brain of these pre-humans developed considerably longer after birth than in the case of small chimpanzees. The structure of the thinking organ, on the other hand, is practically indistinguishable from a monkey brain, apart from the fact that the Australopithecus version is around 20 percent larger than that of a chimpanzee.

“More than three million years ago Years ago, the course was set for a long learning phase and also for later development towards the brain structures of today's people, ”says EVA researcher Philipp Gunz. While later, for example, the development to speak was initiated with the conversion to typical human structures, the Australopithecus-afarensis – offspring was able to extend his childhood and the dependence on his parents for that Use training of newly acquired features such as upright gait and perhaps also the production of tools.

