“lucille”-was-the-title-of-his-life

Recorded by Christian Schröder.

Kenny Rogers, who is now with 81 Died in Georgia years ago, was one of the great storytellers of country music. The special thing was that his stories were about broken characters. No one has portrayed the losers as often and lovingly as he does, in a way that the listeners have taken away from him. He gave the losers a vote.

In “Ruby, Dont Take Your Love to Town”, Kenny's hit by 1969, that of Waylon Jennings is written about a woman who goes to town to prostitute herself. Her husband is a Vietnam War veteran who is in a wheelchair, watches her put on make-up, and unsuccessfully begs her to stay.

“Lucille”, the song with which Rogers 1977 made his worldwide breakthrough, is similar. A bar visitor is turned on by an attractive woman who tells him that she wants to start a new life. Then her husband comes in, a bearish, strong guy, throws the wedding ring at her feet and says: “You've picked a fine time to leave me, Lucille.”

For us in Germany, Johnny Cash is the epitome of country. He embodies the opposite of Kenny Rogers: the rebels and hobo. Kenny, on the other hand, was one who is at peace with himself. At least that's how he came across. That was also his role in the country: to address things that others find not hip, not chic. His bright, smoky baritone voice went very well with it.

Rogers was usually not the author, but had a very good hand in determining which song suited him. In the United States, with this instinct, he grew to a huge size in terms of his record sales and the number of fans. He had 22 number one hits and sold more than 125 million records.

The singer next door

That almost goes into the Elvis dimension. It benefited him that he was not elitist, not freaked out. He was the singer next door. One you'd like to grill with.

When you hear his pieces, you take pity on the abandoned. Otherwise there are often these “somebody did somebody wrong” songs in America, in which women are injured, betrayed, cheated. Rogers turns the perspective, showing that men can suffer just as hard from love.

Men can also be weak with him, which makes him so different in a muscular, often flawed genre like Country. Listen: Men are vulnerable. Until then, men were always the doers, women remained in the passive role. Kenny sings to women who actively take charge of their lives, regardless of losses.

For Kenny Rogers, “Lucille” was the title of his life. It is remarkable that there is no argument, no showdown. The husband is finished, no longer ready to fight. Lucille, on the other hand, is a fun, cheerful person. That would not be bad, but the situation of her family, her children does not seem to matter to her.

I started 1977, right after “Lucille” had appeared in America, called the chief promoter of the record label Ariola, with which I was under contract. He raved about a fantastic song that I absolutely have to listen to. I was immediately in love with the number and the story. The text that I then wrote for my version is relatively close to the original. However, my piece no longer plays specifically in Toledo, Ohio, but in some bar anywhere in the world. It's a universal story.

“Lucille” in my version has no open ending. The stranger and the woman don't come together. In the end it says: “But I didn't want to go with her / Because what she said I couldn't believe / And it sounded in my ear how her husband spoke to her.”

Unfortunately I was never allowed to meet Kenny Rogers personally. But I've always admired him.