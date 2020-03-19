lsb-sees-berlin-sport-in-need

LSB with many worries

The State Sports Federation Berlin is confronted with a variety of worries and needs of its members in the corona crisis. “Over the past few days, more than a hundred inquiries have been received from clubs and individual athletes,” said the LSB: “The challenges for clubs and associations are huge and their dimensions, like other areas of society, are not yet foreseeable.” On the association's website, the most important questions are to be answered shortly.

There are three areas in particular that currently cover most of the inquiries: Firstly, it concerns the use of the sports infrastructure, which has been decided by a senate in succession the pandemic is essentially blocked. So far there have been only a few exceptions and essentially only for professional teams or team athletes with an Olympic perspective. In addition, many clubs are particularly moved by “the payment of full-time and part-time staff such as exercise managers, trainers”. The third important point is the financial regulations for events and training trips. “So who pays what if you cancel,” said the LSB.

Health is the top priority for the state sports association. “Therefore, he also supports the measures to largely suspend sports operations,” it said. At the same time, the LSB is in exchange with the Senate administrations in order to “get associations and clubs through this phase as well as possible and secure their future”.

Many cancellations are a problem. “How big the financial needs are can only be guessed at the moment. We can only cope with the current situation together, “said the LSB:” Politics will not be able to compensate for all failures. “Therefore, the LSB appealed to” solidarity within the sports family “. (dpa)