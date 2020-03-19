World
LSB sees Berlin sport in need
The first Bundesliga professionals forego salary
“Difficult times, special measures” – CEO and sports director Max Eberl in an interview about the current situation at Borussia in connection with #COVID 19. 👉 https://t.co/PxfRg6jH5g
Crazy:
NBA wants to isolate and play players
The North American professional basketball league NBA continues to count on being able to end the season, which was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. In order to be able to continue offering sports to fans even in times of crisis, the NBA is also thinking of extraordinary measures. There are discussions about whether a group of players could compete for “a gigantic fundraiser”, said NBA commissioner Adam Silver at ESPN. For this there could be a protocol by which certain professionals are tested and isolated for the corona virus so that they can play. “People are stuck at home and I think they need distraction. You must be entertained. “
The NBA had their game operations almost a week ago for “at least 30 days ”interrupted. However, the US health agency CDC recently recommended that events be held across the country in the next eight weeks with 50 people and more to move or to cancel.
Silver did not want to make a prediction when the NBA could play regularly again. “I am naturally optimistic and I want to believe that we will be able to save at least some parts of this season,” said the 57 – year olds. “I have no idea how long this phase will continue.” For example, the format for the rest of the season, in which originally on 18. April the play-offs should begin to change. (dpa)
LSB with many worries
The State Sports Federation Berlin is confronted with a variety of worries and needs of its members in the corona crisis. “Over the past few days, more than a hundred inquiries have been received from clubs and individual athletes,” said the LSB: “The challenges for clubs and associations are huge and their dimensions, like other areas of society, are not yet foreseeable.” On the association's website, the most important questions are to be answered shortly.
There are three areas in particular that currently cover most of the inquiries: Firstly, it concerns the use of the sports infrastructure, which has been decided by a senate in succession the pandemic is essentially blocked. So far there have been only a few exceptions and essentially only for professional teams or team athletes with an Olympic perspective. In addition, many clubs are particularly moved by “the payment of full-time and part-time staff such as exercise managers, trainers”. The third important point is the financial regulations for events and training trips. “So who pays what if you cancel,” said the LSB.
Health is the top priority for the state sports association. “Therefore, he also supports the measures to largely suspend sports operations,” it said. At the same time, the LSB is in exchange with the Senate administrations in order to “get associations and clubs through this phase as well as possible and secure their future”.
Many cancellations are a problem. “How big the financial needs are can only be guessed at the moment. We can only cope with the current situation together, “said the LSB:” Politics will not be able to compensate for all failures. “Therefore, the LSB appealed to” solidarity within the sports family “. (dpa)
Chaos in tennis
Interesting report from the dpa colleagues. In the tennis calendar everything just gets mixed up:
The unusual solo action of the French Open plunges the tennis scene into a chaos of appointments and causes massive unrest and criticism. Apparently without coordinating with the other Grand Slam tournaments or the WTA and ATP tour in the coronavirus crisis, the French association simply postponed its flagship product by four months, especially with the Swiss top star Roger Federer your new September date.
So, and what will be canceled tomorrow?
There is not much left in sports , but there is sure to be something on Thursday that has to be canceled and can. For example, it is unbelievable that a dog sled, even THE dog sled race, was not canceled today, but was driven to the end (“Iditarod”). Well, that can no longer be canceled. But how about the chess tournament of the World Cup candidates? For example. Or even Wimbledon? Olympia? We are excited and look forward to a day with further cancellations. Or maybe not. But the good thing is: at some point it can only go up!
In the sense … until tomorrow morning. Of course we continue to take good care (awake standby mode) – and take good care of yourself!
The million donation of football
Löw and Bierhoff want to forego salary, The national players have agreed to donate 2.5 million euros for wirhelden.eu, a central platform for neighborhood assistance nationwide:
Joachim Löw made a long speech, whether it was good or bad for him that the European football championship had been postponed by a year. He weighed pros and cons against each other – and then came to the conclusion: “It is not important at the moment.”
Tennis: men's tournament in Munich canceled
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tennis professionals' Open in Munich has now been canceled been. The sandpit event should actually be from 25 . April to May 3rd. “Even if it is difficult, in the end it is a matter of overall responsibility towards the spectators and the players as well as all those involved in the tournament,” organizer Michael Mronz was quoted in a press release on Wednesday evening. According to information from the Munich organizers, the ATP responsible for the men's tour on Wednesday has all tournaments up to the 24. The French Open scheduled for May to June 7 was canceled. This also affects the Masters – 1000 – Events in Madrid and Rome. The organizers of the French Open announced on Tuesday, quite surprisingly, that they would be the classic clay court in Paris for the period 20. September to October 4 2020.
It is currently still unclear whether the tournament can still be played at a later date. The ATP wants to decide on a new tournament schedule in the coming weeks. The Munich organizers have expressed their interest in a later event. (dpa)
Athlete spokesman Max Hartung in quarantine
Athlete spokesman Max Hartung is in quarantine at home. “A stupid situation, but my duties as an athlete spokesman distract me a bit,” said the 30 – Yearlings of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday).
The Dormagen saber fencer has to stay in his apartment in Cologne until at least next week because his girlfriend is in contact with a coronavirus infected person. Neither he nor his girlfriend have fallen ill. Hartung said he tries to keep fit with yoga, a bike ergometer, and stabilization exercises. Fencing training is hardly possible anyway, since the hall in Dormagen is closed. (dpa)
24 – Le Mans hour race postponed
The largest European motorsport event, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is on the 19. to 20. September 2020 Originally, the race, in which around 250. 00 0 spectators were expected to take place in mid-June. That too 24-H Race at the Nürburgring was relocated to the 24. to 27. September. Originally from 21. to 24 May be driven . (Sabine Beikler)
On Wednesday morning the German Handball Federation (DHB) sent a message about how it is going around a hundred times these days: from institutions, clubs and also from associations. “At the moment, sporting priorities have to be at the bottom, it's all about our health,” President Andreas Michelmann is quoted as saying. For this reason, the team at the DHB office has largely moved to the home office and can be reached there by phone and email.
Ibrahimovic collects for Italian hospitals
The Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic from AC Milan has called on his fans and colleagues to staff in to support the hospitals. Together with others, he founded a fundraiser for the hospital organization Humanitas in Italy, he wrote on Instagram.
“Italy has always given me so much and at this dramatic moment I want to give back even more to this country that I love.”
Together, you can really help hospitals, doctors and nurses “who work selflessly every day to save our lives. Because today we are the ones who cheer them on! Let's throw out the corona virus and win the match. “(Dpa)
Prokop criticizes IOC President Bach
Clemens Prokop, the former head of the German Athletics Association, is IOC President Thomas Bach tackled it clearly and considers an Olympic relocation to be without alternative. “I think Thomas Bach is unsuitable as a crisis manager because he doesn't make the necessary decisions. At any rate, the IOC is currently doing the opposite of responsible crisis management, “said Prokop in an interview with the” Stuttgarter Nachrichten “and the” Stuttgarter Zeitung “(Thursday).
Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee ( IOC), confirms that the Olympic Games from 24. July to August 9 in Tokyo despite the rapid worldwide spread of the corona virus. However, Bach had admitted that the IOC wanted to listen to the World Health Organization.
“For me it is clear that the Summer Olympics 2020 are not responsible and it does not make sense to carry it out, ”said Prokop. “The IOC has to negotiate with Tokyo whether the city is able to either in summer 2021 or in summer 2022 to host the Olympic Games. “Otherwise, another host must be found.
The decision to cancel as a result of the coronavirus pandemic could come faster than previously thought. “We had a conference call with the International Olympic Committee for an hour. In it was pointed out that there was still a few weeks to wait for further development, “said Alfons Hörmann, President of the German Olympic Sports Association, on Wednesday in the” Mittagsmagazin “of ARD and ZDF. (dpa)
Further information on the DFB donation
The German national soccer team has in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic donated more than two million euros to social causes and their fans called to get involved too. “We have to at such times look at each other – we have also thought about it and donate to a good cause 2.5 million euros, ”said national team captain Manuel Nine (33) on Wednesday in an Instagram video of the DFB selection. “We all are a very large team, not only on the soccer field, but also in ours Society. You notice that at times like this, ”added the keeper of the Bayern Munich.
In addition to him, his Munich colleagues called Joshua Kimmich (25), Leon Goretzka and Gladbacher Matthias Ginter (26), the Leipzig Lukas Klostermann (23), the two Freiburg Robin Koch (27) And Luca Waldschmidt (23) as well as Jonathan Tah (24 / Leverkusen) the fans to donate. “We should all be aware of our responsibilities and right now Show solidarity, ”said Kimmich, who thanked those who thanked already engage. Especially in the medical department, but also in the People “who ensure that the supply chains continue to be maintained stay ”.
Neuer was impressed by the picture, what“ our Society at the moment, we help each other, we offer Support. ”You can see that among others in hospitals, old people's homes and Supermarkets.
“Football is currently at a standstill and health is over everything. And that's just as well. We are facing a big social one Problem that affects us all and not just the older generation, ”said Goretzka. He hopes that “many of you will follow us, everyone counts Gesture, ”said the 25 -Years with reference to the platform “Wirhelfen.eu”: “Stay healthy and above all at home and I hope we'll see us soon on the soccer field again. “Ginter added:” Let’s give us a sign bet by standing together in difficult times. “ (dpa)
Handball player Kohlbacher confirms coronavirus infection
Apparently he is doing well, as he did via Instagram announced. His whole statement:
Instagram | jannikkohlbacher _ 80
Dear fans, As can already be seen and read in the media, I also got infected with the corona virus. This resulted in a nose and throat swab at the clinic in Heidelberg. However, I feel great, I am in top shape and I feel completely healthy. For me there are still a few days of quarantine. It is important that we all do not handle the corona virus and its consequences lightly. It may be harmless for the younger generation, but please consider everyone Your fellow human beings of the older generation or to those who are physically unable to handle it easily due to possible previous illnesses. Greetings from the quarantine, Your Jannik ✌ #staystrong
International matches against Spain and Italy could be made up for
After the transfer of the European Football Championship in the summer 2021 is currently open when the German national team contests their next international match. In the course of Coronavirus pandemic are all games of the selection teams (men and women) “bis for the time being “, as UEFA said after opting for the Postponement of the European Championship announced by twelve months had.
“The play-offs for EURO 2020 and the international friendlies, the Subject to a situation assessment in the International match period held in early June, ”reported the European Football Union (UEFA) also.
That means in the case of the German team, that the currently canceled international match against Spain (26. March in Madrid) and Italy (31. March in Nuremberg) caught up this season
Originally the DFB had for the phase of European Championship preparation a test game on 31. May in Basel against Switzerland agreed. It was also planned at the end of the EM training camp in the Austrian Seefeld against another friendly on June 8th in Sinsheim a not yet named opponent.
In the second half of the year, the National team to play six games in the Nations League, the first on 3 September against Spain. Three days later there is an away game against Switzerland. (dpa)
Even the swimmers have water up to their necks
Because, the German Swimming Association has, among other things, the German championships because of the corona virus crisis postponed indefinitely. The national title fights should have been from 30. April to May 3 to be held in Berlin and also marked the end of the qualifying period for the pool swimmers for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. One would try for this and others exposed Competitions to find alternative dates. The association has one Task Force formed and is in contact with regarding the Olympic qualification the World Association Fina and the German Olympic Sports Confederation. In doing so Adjustments to the required standards and with regard to Nomination periods checked. (dpa)
More professionals leave EHC Munich
The EHC Red Bull Munich has made further personnel decisions after the prematurely canceled DEL season. After the departure of Jason Jaffray (end of career) and Mads Christensen, Philipp Mass and Zach Fucale will no longer appear for Munich in the German Ice Hockey League.
The future of defenders Blake Parlett and Andrew Bodnarchuk is also open, as the club announced on Wednesday. The contract negotiations with them would continue “at the appropriate time.”
Currently, the squad for the coming season includes 25 Actors. The Munich had ended the DEL season as the main round winner because of the Coronavirus epidemic before the playoffs. (dpa)