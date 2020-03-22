Lothar Matthäus is stuck in Dubai

Record international Lothar Matthäus and his family sit because of the Corona pandemic stuck after a vacation trip in Dubai. “I can go to Budapest no longer enter – although there since 16 years is my main residence. The Hungarians have closed the borders for everyone who does not have a Hungarian passport have. So I can't go to my apartment there. My wife is Russian. For it is difficult to enter Germany at the moment because it does not have one Has EU ID. So I can't go to my second home in Munich, ” Matthew described the situation on Sunday in an interview with the Online portals “Sportbuzzer”.

There are also flights from Dubai to Hungary and Germany hired, almost everyone else to Europe too. “There you have to get lucky and get tickets. The last option remained Private plane, ”said Matthäus. It is very stressful. “Since we left there are new horror news, new numbers coming from Germany every day of infected. We currently feel safer in Dubai, ”said the 59 years old ex-Bayern professional clear. (dpa)