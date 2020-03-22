World
Lothar Matthäus is stuck in Dubai
The IOC decision in detail
More about Thomas Bach's first step in the direction of its many critics:
Within four weeks there should be clarity about a possible postponement of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The International Olympic Committee set this deadline after a conference call by the executive, but at the same time ruled out a total cancellation of the summer games. This was announced by the IOC on Sunday evening after the pressure to make a decision had grown.
Daily mirror
Lothar Matthäus does not come home
Record international Lothar Matthäus and his family sit because of the Corona pandemic stuck after a vacation trip in Dubai. “I can go to Budapest no longer enter – although there since 16 years is my main residence. The Hungarians have closed the borders for everyone who does not have a Hungarian passport have. So I can't go to my apartment there. My wife is Russian. For it is difficult to enter Germany at the moment because it does not have one Has EU ID. So I can't go to my second home in Munich, ” Matthew described the situation on Sunday in an interview with the Online portals “Sportbuzzer”.
There are also flights from Dubai to Hungary and Germany hired, almost everyone else to Europe too. “There you have to get lucky and get tickets. The last option remained Private plane, ”said Matthäus. It is very stressful. “Since we left there are new horror news, new numbers coming from Germany every day of infected. We currently feel safer in Dubai, ”said the 59 years old ex-Bayern professional clear. (dpa)
Bundesliga must wait
After the comprehensive reduction ordered by the federal and state governments more social Contacts to fight the spread of the coronavirus is an early one In fact, restarting the Bundesliga is off the table. Chancellor's Angela Merkel announced on Sunday make restrictions on social life also the performance of so-called ghost games without spectators for at least two Weeks practically impossible.
The Presidium of the German Football League arrives on Tuesday in preparation for another general assembly on 31. March together, at which the future course of action is to be decided. So far, the 36 professional clubs agreed a mandatory break until April 2, at the same time, however, announced that one would not assume “that the Game operations will be possible again on the first weekend in April ”. (dpa)
IOC confirms our report
Here is the complete statement:
To safeguard the health of all involved and to contribute to the containment of COVID – 19, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today announced that the IOC will step up its scenario -planning for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
International Olympic Committee
BBC with Breaking News
This coincides with our information:
The International Olympic Committee is set to confirm it is considering a postponement of Tokyo 2020, and has given itself a deadline of four weeks to make a decision. More: https://t.co/ZLGLpesdNC
– BBC Sport on Twitter (@bbcsport) https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1241788362450767873
Possible scenarios
There are already some, although nothing is official yet:
– everything runs as planned from 24. 7. – 9.8.
– the date remains, but Olympia takes place without spectators
– the games will take place in October 2020 instead of
– you will be on 2021 postponed
IOC probably gives itself four weeks time
No cancellation at the moment, but it could come if the situation regarding corona virus does not change fundamentally.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has given itself 4 weeks to consider a postponement of the #Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. An Executive Board meeting of the #IOC was held this afternoon, during which canceling the games was ruled out.
– Mike Madoda on Twitter (@mikemadoda) https://twitter.com/mikemadoda/status/1241782913420742657
Is Olympic decision coming sooner?
Jens Weinreich seems to know more:
IOC wants @Tokyo 2020 gain time and continue to hope for a quick end to the corona pandemic. 4 weeks deadline – does that change anything? In Lausanne, they continue to tinker with the corresponding press release. Tough times. Thomas Bach is extremely under pressure. https://t.co/wElgdavkJc
– SPORT & POLITICS on Twitter (@jensweinreich) https://twitter.com/JensWeinreich/status/1241777392814821382
Swimming Association urges cancellation of Olympic Games
The German Swimming Association demands a timely decision on the Olympic question. “We urge a quick and swift decision in answering the question of whether the Olympic Games 2000 should take place at the existing date or at a later date. Considerations about alternative scenarios must not be prevented, but must be carried out from now on, “said competitive sports director Thomas Kurschilgen.
” The training options for many athletes in Germany and around the world are currently very different . The competition system is suspended in many countries, the outstanding qualification competitions can hardly be implemented at all, and the international doping control system is no longer functional, ”said Kurschilgen. “As a result, there is only a limited level of performance and equal opportunities in top-class sport. All of this leads to an increasing distortion of competition. ”
IOC President Thomas Bach further rules out a failure of the games in Tokyo. You are from 24. July to 9 August 2020 terminated. “In addition to relevant sporting arguments, there are other good reasons to speak out for a postponement if we believe that we have a solidarity responsibility for the dramatic cuts in society and the economy,” explained Kurschilgen. “In the sense of clarity and a concrete perspective for our athletes, we have to speak for a longer period of time for the postponement.”
In the The DSV had discussions with the athlete representatives in the past few days. For this purpose, the association wants to get a comprehensive opinion on how the athletes assess the current situation and a postponement of the Olympic Games. (dpa)
Be safe, smart and kind to one another in this difficult period of time … and don't forget to stay at home 🙌🏻 🏠 My thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID – 19 and I hope we will get through this sooner than it may seem right now.
– Angelique Kerber on Twitter (@angeliquekerber) https://twitter.com/AngeliqueKerber/status/1241753983456358402
Open letter to Thomas Bach
The two-time Olympic cycling champion and today Member of the Bundestag Jens Lehmann has asked IOC President Thomas Bach to host the Olympic Games immediately postponed by at least one year. “The cancellation of the Olympic Games from Tokyo would NOT be the Olympic dream of 11 00 0 destroy athletes, but it would give athletes the opportunity to focus on the most important thing to focus on what we have: our health, our fellow human beings and Solidarity for the community, ”said the 52 year old CDU politicians Leipzig in an open letter published on Sunday Bach.
Athletes are generally healthy, young people who are right now for the generation of their parents and grandparents, of whom they are in their sporting careers were encouraged and supported, wrote the two-time Olympic team pursuit champion. “Which is in Hospitals, when shopping, in the Bundeswehr and wherever it is needed will be able to contribute, ”says Lehmann, who 1994 in Barcelona and 2000 in Sydney Olympic gold won.
“Postpone the Olympic Games as quickly as possible by at least one year so that our competitive athletes Society without the moral pressure – which you hold on to build the Olympics – can help in this situation. So it stays the athletes also have enough time for performance-maintaining training. Under these conditions, top sporting performances are anyway obsolete, ”says the former top cyclist. (dpa)
What's next at Alba Berlin?
The question is rather when – and there it looks rather cloudy. Leonard Brandbeck knows the details:
What you do when you sit in your own four walls all day. “I am currently on the phone from morning to evening,” explains – on the phone – Marco Baldi what his day-to-day work as managing director of Alba Berlin is like in his home office.
Daily mirror
Premier League hopes to be able to play again from June 1st
The English Premier League wants a media report this season according to play from June 1st to end within six weeks. So stay up the planned start of the new season on August 8th, enough time for a break and preparation, the Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday. Most clubs nine games are missing, some clubs ten. League leaders Liverpool stands with trainer Jürgen Klopp close to winning the title.
Am The English football association FA announced on Thursday that the Play break due to the coronavirus pandemic until 30. April extended becomes. However, those involved spoke in favor of a regular end of the season off, ghost games are considered a likely option. “When the People sit at home for another month and watch Premier League football on TV can, that can only be a good thing, ”said Southampton managing director Martin Semmens of the BBC.
Den 30. June sees the end of the contract for many players Semmens not as a problem. “To convince a player two more weeks Playing soccer and getting paid well for it – I don't think that will be a big challenge, ”said the club boss. (dpa)
DOSB interviews German athletes
The leadership of the German Olympic Sports Confederation involves its athletes in the debate about a possible postponement of the summer games in Tokyo in view of the Coronavirus crisis directly involved. “We at DOSB see one of our main tasks in representing your interests, the interests of the athletes of Team D, to the IOC,” said Association President Alfons Hörmann on Sunday, one day after a video chat with around 200 athletes. The DOSB asked the German athletes, who have qualified for the games or could still qualify, to take part in a survey.
“For this reason we would like to pick up a picture of the mood from you and yours Obtain a position on key questions relating to the organization of the Olympic Games in this uniquely difficult phase, ”said Hörmann. In particular, it is also a matter of clarifying who of the athletes would like to take part in the Olympic Games at the planned or at an alternative time.
In addition to This survey of athletes, which was initiated for the first time in the history of the DOSB, will be followed by an exchange with the relevant umbrella organizations in the coming days. “We will also intensify the dialogue with the federal government. After the different positions have been established, we will be able to formulate a clear and holistic balanced position of the DOSB and to represent it to the IOC, ”said Hörmann. (dpa)
VfL Wolfsburg is training again from Monday
Despite the very likely longer break in the soccer Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg will resume training on Monday. Head coach Oliver Glasner and managing director Jörg Schmadtke want the team in the morning in Gather the stadium to discuss the situation. So far it is for the coming Saturday's scheduled game at Bayer Leverkusen has not yet been canceled, although this given the coronavirus pandemic, at the latest after a meeting of the DFL Presidium should happen on Tuesday.
“The current status is that will be played again from April 2nd. Even if that seems unrealistic, we have to accept it and adapt to it, ”said Schmadtke. “One must expect that by 20. April nothing can happen. ” to work with this date first. “That's why we're starting again on Monday with the training. ”
It is planned that the team will first be in Groups of four will train in the weight room. The players are also said to have four Cabins are distributed and the showers are disinfected after each use. Before it starts, all professionals measure fever. (dpa)
VfL Managing Director Jörg Schmadtke: “The current status is that the games will start again on April 2nd. Even if that seems unrealistic, we have to accept it and adapt to it. “#VfLWolfsburg
– VfL Wolfsburg on Twitter (@vfl_wolfsburg) https://twitter.com/VfL_Wolfsburg/status/1241732221314236416
WHO not responsible for Olympic cancellation
The World Health Organization will not call for the cancellation of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on its own initiative. This is also not the task of the WHO, said a spokesman on Sunday on dpa request. “Any decision to change a planned international event should be based on a careful assessment of the risks (…).” The state of planning also plays a role. WHO has been working with “relevant international organizations such as the International Olympic Committee” for a long time.
IOC President Thomas Bach had recently admitted the Council of the WHO regarding a cancellation of the summer games in Tokyo (24. July to August 9) want to follow. Officially, the IOC has not yet informed about possible alternative plans. Numerous athletes had criticized this sharply.
The WHO stated that it provided “scientifically sound guidelines and recommendations for public health”. These are intended to enable organizations and countries to make appropriate and “evidence-based decisions”. However, those involved are “free to make their own decisions according to their circumstances and their assessment of the risk”. (dpa)
Uefa has a “Corona Calendar”
According to a media report, the European Football Union Uefa is testing seven different models for a regular end of the current season in the European Cup. Despite the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the final of the Champions League should in any case on 27. June in Istanbul and about a month later than planned, as the “Bild am Sonntag” citing a “Corona calendar” from Uefa reports. Both the Champions League and the Europa League are currently stuck in the round of 16 and have been suspended by the Uefa until further notice.
RB Leipzig is already the only Bundesliga club to be safely in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the Bayern still have to face Chelsea in the second round of the second leg. Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg are still in the round of 16 second leg matches in the Europa League. According to the report, the earliest rescheduling date for the European Cup would be 14. April. Subsequently, games in normal mode could also take place on weekends and parallel to the national leagues.
If the competitions can only start again later, the schedule should be continue g be punished. Possible options would then be a final four tournament in the final cities or the waiver of return games in the remaining knockout rounds. The home right would then be drawn for the games concerned. (dpa)
Max Hartung sends a painful but strong signal
Daily mirror | Johannes Nedo
Handball Bundesliga grants license to all clubs
The Handball Bundesliga (HBL) wants the licensing procedure for the season 2020 / 21 prematurely. HBL Managing Director Frank Bohmann announced this in an interview with the “Lübecker Nachrichten” (Sunday). “We will complete the licensing process early and issue a license to all clubs subject to conditions,” said the 55 – year-olds. The documents submitted by the clubs on March 1, “could in no way take into account the effects of the current corona pandemic,” said Bohmann. Planning is therefore an equation with many unknowns. It would be important that the playing time 2020 / 21 can begin at the end of August. Bohmann: “If the health situation still does not allow sports events, it will be very difficult.” (dpa)
Herthas Marius Wolf tells how he keeps himself in a quarantine mood
Daily mirror | Michael Rosentritt
Are you crazy?
In Japan the masses flock to dream of Olympia. Despite Corona:
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of people in Japan admired the Olympic flame. More than 50. 00 0 people flocked to Sendai station on Saturday in Miyagi Prefecture, where the flame was shown in a golden cauldron. According to Japanese media reports, the queue was partially 500 Meters long.
Daily mirror