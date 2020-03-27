World
Lothar Matthäus is no longer stranded
What will become of Wimbledon?
The most important tennis tournament of the year could already be in the next week be canceled. It is currently planned for the period from 29. 6. to 12. 7., but the All England Club is aware of the situation the world is in. There will definitely be no tournament without spectators, the organizers have ruled that out. Moving to a later date is not only difficult because of the tight tournament schedule in the second half of the year, there is also only a small weather-related time window for games on grass. Maybe the cancellation of the Olympic Games helps, on the other hand, the now free period is between the 24. July and August 9 also not much later than the current one. So it doesn't look good for Wimbledon 2020.
Barcelona cuts footballers' salary
After the failure of negotiations over one Waiver of salary with his stars FC Barcelona has the team and many employees the working time and therefore cut wages. The Spanish football champion justified the interference in the Contracts with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Loud Spanish law allows companies to use such means in the event of force majeure to grab. Previously, the club had no professionals with superstar Lionel Messi Can reach agreement on a voluntary cut in salaries, such as Spanish Media reported.
Also the Spanish league has because of the Corona crisis game operations temporarily suspended. In addition, FC Barcelona lack the Revenue from the Champions League, sponsors and other sources such as the club museum to be able to reward his expensive ensemble. It will expects other Spanish first division clubs to follow the example of FC Barcelona Follow.
The club leaders also announced that the club's facilities has been made available to the health authorities of the Catalonia region be. Spain is one of the most violent of Covid – 19 affected Countries. (dpa)
Matthäus back in adopted country Hungary
Record football player Lothar Matthäus has it after a tremor made it back from family vacation to his adopted home in Hungary. After this the last time he was stranded in Dubai was the advice of the Hungarian Foreign Minister and a Franconian acquaintance with his private plane at the Homecoming. “I am aware that 99 Percent of the population is not as good as we are fine and we were very lucky, “said the 59 – year old the “Bild” newspaper.
Although Matthew has lived in Budapest for many years, was initially unclear due to restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic whether he can enter the country again. Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto learned from an interview about the concerns of the soccer star, reported Matthew. “He assured me that I could enter the country,” he added added. He had a “resident card”, so there was no special rule for need him.
The decisive factor is the offer of a friend to travel with you been on his plane. “It was the penultimate private plane before that two major airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for public aviation was closed, ”said Matthew. He then went back via Nuremberg to Budapest. “The story ended well for us. But there is enough Families who are now separated, who do not see their loved ones, ”said Matthew. (dpa)
NFL donates 35 million US dollars
According to its own statements, the NFL has now more than 35 million dollars (approx. 31, 6 million euros) for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic donated. The money from players, owners, teams and the NFL Foundation came, went to numerous aid organizations, including the American Red Cross and services that provide people with food. Also published the North American professional league for member football videos all 32 NFL teams who asked their fellow citizens to stay at home and so slow the spread of the virus. (dpa)
LeBron James no longer claps
Basketball superstar LeBron James wants because of the corona virus pandemic in the future avoid clapping with other people. “After this, I'm going for the Don't give anyone a high five for the rest of my life, ”James said on the Road Trippin 'podcast. How serious meant the saying was left open because James laughed.
The professional of the Los Angeles Lakers had a ritual with everyone before the pandemic Teammates and remembered it even after years. “Wait, how the handshake of my teammates and me looks like this is around ” said James. (dpa)
“I was now a little torn off the ground under my feet. The games in Tokyo have been the goal around my whole life for two years have built. “
Gesa Krause to the VRM newspaper group
“I had a plan B for everything, but not for the Olympia 2020 Not takes place. It's just the first time I've been aimlessly walking around the area run.”
Gesa Krause to the VRM newspaper group
Nadal and Gasol support crowdfunding campaign
The Spanish top athletes Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol have joined a crowdfunding campaign by the Red Cross to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic . Tennis star Nadal and the currently clubless NBA Center Gasol announced on Thursday that they wanted take eleven million euros . To Italy is Spain with more than 56 00 0 infections and over 4000 Dead the country most affected by the pandemic in Europe.
Nadal and Gasol call mainly the Spanish professionals Athletes to donate. You would have already donated, let the two close friends know without to call an amount. “The time has come to win our greatest victory, ”said Gasol in a video posted on Twitter. Nadal emphasized in the social network that the athletes would now “not abandon” their fans and all Spaniards.
With the as part of the campaign of the Spanish Red Cross “Cruz Roja Responde” (The Red Cross is responding) money raised will help more than a million victims of the pandemic, it said. What is meant is not just the people who deal with the Covid – 19 – Infect pathogen Sars-CoV-2, but also citizens who are in need because of the economic impact of the crisis .
“We are going through a time that is difficult to explain. The pandemic has changed the lives of all of us, ”said Nadal in a Twitter video. Of the 33 year-old world ranking second from Mallorca emphasized: “The news that is reaching us these days is not very much encouraging. But we have to stay brave and strong and we have to fight to defeat the virus ”. (dpa)
English Football Association canceled season in lower leagues
For the English football clubs in the seventh league and the divisions below it the season has ended with immediate effect. The English Football Association (FA) and the National League System (NLS) responsible for competitions below the fourth division agreed on this, as the FA announced on Thursday. The people responsible reacted to the coronavirus pandemic. In England, game operations are currently completely suspended as in other European countries.
All previous results of the season 2019 / 20 should be canceled in the relevant competitions. There are no promoters or relegators. How to deal with the fifth and sixth league should be clarified “as soon as possible” be said. For women, from the third to seventh league all seasons are ended and the results are also canceled. The impact of this on leagues one to three was initially unclear. (dpa)
Bernabéu Stadium becomes a donation warehouse
Spanish football record champions Real Madrid set up the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic for storing private donations to disposal. That had been agreed with the sports authority CSD, said the club of DFB national player Toni Kroos on Thursday. The health authorities would take care of the distribution of the donations to the various hospitals, it said.
Spain is now with more than 56 00 0 infections and over 4000 deaths that Country most affected by the pandemic in Europe. And Madrid is the epicenter of the crisis in Spain . The region around the capital is already around 17 00 0 cases. Nearly 2100 People who deal with the Covid – 19 – Pathogens infected with Sars-CoV-2 were killed.
Among the fatalities in Madrid is former Real President Lorenzo Sanz. He died on Saturday at the age of 76 years. Sanz was chief of the royal between 1995 and 2000. During this time, the club won the Champions League twice (1998 and 2000) and also a league title (1997). The triumph of 1998 Sanz and the fans also had a German Thanks to the duo: Coach Jupp Heynckes and goalkeeper Bodo Illgner. (dpa)
“Everyone who predicts are charlatans about a possible start of the games. All charlatans. No one knows exactly how long it will take. “
Uli Hoeneß in the “Kicker”
DFL confirms solo action by Bayern, BVB, Bayer and Leipzig
This message has just been distributed by the German Football League:
“As part of a solidarity campaign, FC Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in total 20 Million Euros The aim is to support clubs in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga in cases of hardship triggered by the Corona crisis.
The four champions -League participants of the current season will initially forego their share of the undistributed national media revenue of the DFL in the coming season. This amount, which is around when using the current distribution key 12, would amount to 5 million euros, will be increased by the four clubs by around 7.5 million euros from their own resources.
About the criteria for the distribution of 20 Millions The DFL Presidium is said to be in euros. “ (Tsp)
This campaign underlines that solidarity in the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga is not lip service. The DFL Presidium is very grateful to the four Champions League participants in terms of the community of all clubs.
DFL managing director Christian Seifert
We want to train outside again if possible. That four people are in one Romping on each other on the bike ergometer – that's not mine Thing.
Paderborn's coach Steffen Baumgart (via “Kicker”)
Manchester City wants to pay employees for unusual games
The English football champion Manchester City wants its employees according to a media report for all home games in which they would have been used this season. According to the Daily Mail newspaper, the staff was informed of this by email. Round 1000 employees, including clerks and ticketing employees in the Etihad Stadium, should benefit from the payment. Prerequisite is that she has worked for Man City for three months to have. The staff should therefore also be compensated for games that have been postponed before the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We hope that this income will provide some financial stability in the coming weeks”, Man City wrote according to the report, “and we look forward to welcoming you back to the club to be called if the season continues. “ (dpa)
We have given a lesson for the fast pace, the haste of our time to get. In terms of football, I always hope that more dizzying sums that are paid to a more normal level to be led back. What I also want: That the table stand not looks more than the highest good.
Heribert Bruchhagen, former DFL managing director (via “Neue Westfälische”)
Stay active with gymnastics father Jahn
In times when many are at home work or have to look after and employ their children, the German Turner Association wants to encourage people to exercise more. On its homepage, the five million member association offers a “movement -Blog “” The physical distance to other people is extremely important, especially in times of the rampant corona virus. However, your own physical fitness is at least as important, ”writes the DTB, and provides suggestions for numerous exercises that also work well in times characterized by numerous restrictions on movement
“As sports clubs and fitness studios currently have to discontinue their offers and exercise sessions, it is all the more important not to neglect regular physical activity. Of course, this does not only apply to adults, but children should also live out their natural urge to move and seniors retain their mobility, ”it says. You can find a “colorful selection of workout and exercise ideas, which can be implemented (almost) without the use of materials in your own four walls. The gymnastics experts put together new workouts and exercise ideas at regular intervals. (dpa)
Women's European Football Championship according to “Telegraph” on 2022 postponed – Popp sees it positively
striker Alexandra Popp sees a likely postponement of the European Football Championship 2021 in England on 2022 positive. “Relocating for a year can even be an advantage for us: Then we would have more time to develop our young team,” said the 28 year-old national team captain from VfL Wolfsburg in a “kicker” interview (Thursday).
Originally the EM should have been from 11. July to August 1 2021 occur. But since the pan-European men's EM from this to the next Year (11. June to 11. July) was moved, would be 2022 an alternative. In addition, 2021 the Olympic Summer Games are now taking place in Tokyo. According to a report by the English daily newspaper “The Telegraph”, the postponement of the women's EM is up 2022 already fixed. The European Football Union (UEFA) has not yet announced a new date.
For the German national team, the European Championship is the next international tournament the Olympic champions of 2016 did not qualify for Tokyo. “We have to make the best of it – no matter how the decision will be made” , said Popp with a view of the EM. “I only find it sad that it took so long until the Olympic Games were postponed.” (dpa)
Checkmate: search for Carlsen challenger stopped
The candidate tournament of the World Chess Championship in Yekaterinburg, Russia, has been stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic. One could not guarantee the safe and timely journey home of the players and representatives , the international chess association (Fide) announced on Thursday. The other rounds should be continued at a later point in time with the current score. When that was supposed to be was initially unknown. Background is the decision of the Russian government, because of the spread of the corona virus no more flights abroad allowed.
At the halfway point of the candidate tournament, the Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and the Russian Jan Nepomnjaschtschi were together in the lead. On Thursday the second half of the tournament should have started with the 8th round. The prize fund is 500 00 0 Euro. The winner fought for the right, Norway's world chess champion Magnus Carlsen challenge. The World Cup is scheduled to take place as part of the World Expo in Dubai Take place at the end of the year. (dpa)
Player unionist warns of waiver of wages
Jonas Baer-Hoffmann as general secretary of the international player union Fifpro warns of a general demand for a waiver of wages by soccer professionals in the course of the train the corona crisis. “In countries where a professional doesn't earn more than an average worker, you can't just say 'yes' to the salary waiver, said Baer-Hoffmann to the specialist magazine “Kicker” and referred to a study a few years ago, according to which worldwide 75 percent of players Earn US dollars or less a month.
“Even if you look from Germany over the border to the Czech Republic, there are a lot of professionals who only 1500 to 2000 Euro received per month, and in Greece there are sometimes only a few hundred euros in the second division … ”, emphasized the 31 – year olds. Therefore, one does not want to give a general recommendation for action.
At the national level it looks different. “The players understand that they have a responsibility. You can also see this in the donations and donation calls made by Kimmich, Goretzka or Ibrahimovic among others, “said Baer-Hoffmann.
Should the associations end the football season due to the coronavirus pandemic over the end of the normal contract year on 30. Want to extend June, Fifpro does not ignore a solution. “We believe that it can be solved – however, it requires collective readiness.” No player should change two weeks before the end of the season, if the season runs until mid-July. (dpa)
Ghost games are not nice, but – as of today and probably also in May – not to prevent.
Markus Krösche, sports director of RB Leipzig