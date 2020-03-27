Lothar Matthäus is no longer stranded

After the failure of negotiations over one Waiver of salary with his stars FC Barcelona has the team and many employees the working time and therefore cut wages. The Spanish football champion justified the interference in the Contracts with the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Loud Spanish law allows companies to use such means in the event of force majeure to grab. Previously, the club had no professionals with superstar Lionel Messi Can reach agreement on a voluntary cut in salaries, such as Spanish Media reported.

Also the Spanish league has because of the Corona crisis game operations temporarily suspended. In addition, FC Barcelona lack the Revenue from the Champions League, sponsors and other sources such as the club museum to be able to reward his expensive ensemble. It will expects other Spanish first division clubs to follow the example of FC Barcelona Follow.

The club leaders also announced that the club's facilities has been made available to the health authorities of the Catalonia region be. Spain is one of the most violent of Covid – 19 affected Countries. (dpa)