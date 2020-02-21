Losing is not an option for Jürgen Klopp

Nice, clever and also a little cheeky, that convinced Jürgen Klopp. He gets a lot of letters, the Liverpool coach said at the press conference on the upcoming game of the sovereign Premier League leader, and he is also trying to read and answer as many as possible. Ten-year-old Daragh Curley received a long response to his request that Klopp stop playing with Liverpool.

“I read the letter and replied,” said Klopp in a good mood. The way the world is today, it was in the newspapers the next day. That was actually a private matter, said Klopp. “But it's also completely okay for me.”

Daragh Curleys wrote Klopp – as a big fan of Liverpool league rival Manchester United. Liverpool, which leads the Premier League with 22 points ahead of Manchester City, wins too many games. “If you win nine more games, you'll have the best unbeaten run in English football. As a United fan it is very sad, ”the BBC quoted from the letter from the young football fan to Klopp.

Daragh Curleys asked the 52 year old Germans, to make sure that Liverpool lose next time and hoped to have convinced him not to win the championship.

“O, it's from Jürgen Klopp”

Daragh's mother was surprised when a registered letter suddenly arrived. Her son already suspected: “Oh, it's from Jürgen Klopp.” He was right. The Liverpool coach said that he also had time at the time. “Unfortunately, I cannot fulfill your request on this matter,” he wrote the ten-year-old. “I have no choice.”

As much Daragh wanted Liverpool to lose: “It's my job to do everything to make Liverpool win. Because there are millions of people around the world who want it. ”And he doesn't want to let them down. “Fortunately for you, we have lost games in the past and will continue to lose games in the future, because that's football.”

Daragh's father was full of praise for Klopp's reaction at the BBC. “What I love about the letter is that it's about sportiness and respect. It's great to say that to a ten year old. “ (dpa)