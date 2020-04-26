lompscher-for-further-deceleration

For weeks, many parents have been desperately trying to reconcile childcare and work in their home office. How should all this work with two small children, on 54 square meters because there is too little living space in Berlin? The IBB investment bank assumes that there is a shortage of 145 000 apartments. It could get worse. Berlin plans to extend the processing times and approval procedures for construction projects – depending on the district – up to two years and longer anyway.

The Senate agreed at its meeting on 16. April on a public law amendment to the building code for Berlin that was largely lost due to the corona crisis. The corresponding template was brought in by Katrin Lompscher, Berlin's Senator for Urban Development and Housing. The House of Representatives still has to agree. The readings are scheduled to take place soon, said a spokeswoman for the senator. The amended law should come into force “maybe in May”. A regulation is to be included in the building code which will be used in the event of special events, e.g. B. a pandemic, allows the deadlines to be regulated differently from those of the building regulations and extended accordingly.

Construction workers, engineers and architects already see Arges with a view to the current situation.

Reinhard Quast, President of the Central Association of the German Construction Industry (ZDB), asked earlier this week to restart activities in the building authorities. In the cities and municipalities, the implementation of construction measures increasingly fails due to a lack of personnel capacity in the licensing authorities. Among other things, tenders are deferred and building permits are no longer issued. “Where necessary, existing processes of the building authorities have to be adapted to the current situation, for example in the construction planning. To do this, it has to be checked whether development plans and other building law issues can be decided without a meeting of the local council, ”said the president of the umbrella organization of the industry. Quast also calls for the course to be set for the time after the corona crisis: “In order to stimulate construction activity, we should move from an authorization to a notification requirement. If the competent authority does not object within a certain period, the company can continue to work. This could speed up many processes considerably. ”The industry is complaining about the huge bureaucracy in construction anyway. “The limited ability to work in public administration must not hinder construction activity,” explained ZDB man Reinhard Quast.

Architects and engineers association suggests central city planning office

The Lompscher initiative was criticized with harsh words by the Architects and Engineers Association in Berlin (AIV), which had launched the urban planning competition for the founding of Greater Berlin a hundred years ago. The Berlin Senate has now “decided the opposite of acceleration”, AIV chairman Tobias Nöfer told Tagesspiegel. Admissions should be prevented from becoming contestable because the deadlines were currently considered unavoidable. However, this regulation is “counterproductive,” said Nöfer, “because offices are tempted to fall back into infinite processing times, which reforms have so often wanted to do away with. The fiction of approval when the deadline expires could prompt the approval authorities to hire more staff and streamline operations. ” This means: If the planning authority does not respond to a building permit application within a certain time and no arguments are raised against the application, it is considered approved. Nöfer demands that what had previously been the case for projects of a certain size and type within development plans had to be extended to special buildings and projects outside of development plans: automatic approval after four weeks. “In addition, binding deadlines for processing must finally be imposed on all offices involved in the procedure, after which approval is given. That, for example, city planning offices leave events behind for months, if not years, has to stop. ”Nöfer spoke in favor of thinking about establishing a central Berlin building and city planning office.

The president of the Berlin Chamber of Building Ralf Ruhnau said on request: “With all Senate mandates, everything is done that everything goes on, especially that bills are paid. The problem is the districts. There are no powers to issue directives, and the Senate simply cannot prevail. The district offices say: We have a home office, we also have a high level of sick leave, we are unable to process the applications so quickly. ”The deadlines should therefore be extended. Regarding the question of automatic approvals, Ruhnau said: “It is already the case that approval can be assumed if there is no approval within a period of time. When the deadline expires, there is still no legal certainty. Then it would be better to apply for the approval to be confirmed in writing. ”But that's the crux of the matter:“ If the written approval doesn't come. ”