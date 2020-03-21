lombardy-reports-546-deaths-in-one-day

China delivers half a million respirators to Greece

Given the worsening corona crisis, in Greece on Saturday a plane from China with 500. 000 Respiratory masks landed on board . The development and health ministers of Greece, Kostis Hadzidakis and Vassilis Kikkilias, were at the international airport in Athens to take the cargo, according to a photographer from the AFP news agency.

At According to the ministers, the delivery is “an offer” from China's state electricity company State Grid and Greece's Admie, a power supply company, on the State Grid to 25 percent involved . According to Greek airport employees, the plane came directly from China.

The masks are mainly to be distributed to hospitals. Greece's health system suffers from chronic problems and was further weakened in the wake of the debt crisis . There is a lack of medical equipment, especially masks, in the hospitals.

Beijing and Athens have established important trade relationships over the past decade, especially after the sale of the majority of the terminals in the port of Piraeus near Athens to the Chinese shipping giant Cosco.

So far ten people in Greece have died from the viral disease Covid – 19, 495 People are officially All information infected with the novel corona virus. (AFP)