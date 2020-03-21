Science
Lombardy reports 546 deaths in one day
Up to 1.2 billion new people in need due to the coronavirus crisis: property review at Hartz IV is to be suspended for the time being
Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) wants the property check for in the coronavirus crisis with a Hartz IV application suspend for half a year . “We are now making sure that the costly asset review is no longer necessary for six months from April 1,” said Heil of the “Bild am Sonntag”. “In addition, everyone can stay in their apartment.” The benefits of basic security would be granted quickly and unbureaucratically. “This helps first of all to avoid falling into the bottomless.”
The The Federal Ministry of Labor expects up to 1.2 million additional recipients of basic security in the crisis. According to the newspaper, a bill that is to be passed along with a large number of other laws in the coming week states that alone up to 700. 000 Solo self-employed and up to 300. 000 Self-employed people would come with employees for an application in question . For the federal budget and the municipalities, this means just under 10 billion euros additional costs . (dpa)
More than 20. 000 Infected in Germany
The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore now comes up after counting 20. 142 Infected in Germany.
China delivers half a million respirators to Greece
Given the worsening corona crisis, in Greece on Saturday a plane from China with 500. 000 Respiratory masks landed on board . The development and health ministers of Greece, Kostis Hadzidakis and Vassilis Kikkilias, were at the international airport in Athens to take the cargo, according to a photographer from the AFP news agency.
At According to the ministers, the delivery is “an offer” from China's state electricity company State Grid and Greece's Admie, a power supply company, on the State Grid to 25 percent involved . According to Greek airport employees, the plane came directly from China.
The masks are mainly to be distributed to hospitals. Greece's health system suffers from chronic problems and was further weakened in the wake of the debt crisis . There is a lack of medical equipment, especially masks, in the hospitals.
Beijing and Athens have established important trade relationships over the past decade, especially after the sale of the majority of the terminals in the port of Piraeus near Athens to the Chinese shipping giant Cosco.
So far ten people in Greece have died from the viral disease Covid – 19, 495 People are officially All information infected with the novel corona virus. (AFP)
The rent is due in just under two weeks, but many people do not know how to pay it. Next Monday, the federal government wants to pass a law granting tenants and landlords alike a delay for the duration of the corona epidemic.
Daily mirror | Ralf Schönball
Sad record from Lombardy: 546 Coronavirus deaths in one day
In the Lombardy are within 24 hours 546 people at the Corona virus torben – more than ever before in one day. The number of virus deaths in the northern Italian region was thus a total of 3095 increased , the authorities said on Saturday. The number of sufferers was around 3251 on 25. 515 gone up.
The Lombardy is the region most affected by the virus outbreak in Italy. For the entire country, the authorities reported on Friday 4032 deaths. Based on the information provided by the respective authorities, this means that in no other country have more people died of an infection with the virus . (Reuters)
Many foreign companies are now producing breathing masks, such as that Trigema family company. A Chinese car manufacturer is one of the largest producers.
Daily mirror
Colombia plans to curfew by mid-April
As another country in Latin America Colombia due to the coronavirus pandemic announced a extensive curfew of almost three weeks . The measure should from Wednesday 00. 00 Clock Local time at first until 13. April apply, said President Iván Duque on Friday evening (local time). “We have taken drastic but necessary measures,” said Duque. People would then only be allowed to leave the house for urgent matters, such as buying groceries and going to the pharmacy or doctor. “In the coming weeks we will have the opportunity to take the speed away from the corona virus,” said the head of state.
The The number of infected people in Colombia was last on 158 gone up. Before that, other South American countries had drastically restricted their citizens' freedom of movement. In Argentina has a curfew until 31. March imposed. (dpa)
Parliamentary manager of the SPD calls on his parliamentary group to come to Berlin to vote on the aid package
The parliamentary director of the SPD, Casten Schneider , asks the deputies, in large numbers to come to the Bundestag session on Wednesday .
“Even if some of you may find it very difficult to travel to Berlin for just one vote: It depends on the result of this vote whether we can manage to overcome one of the worst crises for our country in many decades “, he writes in a Reuters mail. “If you can answer for your health, please come to Berlin next week.” The Bundestag will then decide on a multi-billion aid package , for which the debt brake is also overridden in the Basic Law. (Reuters)
New York State increases announces emergency measures and increases medical care
In the coronavirus crisis, the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday further emergency measures announced . The authorities would greatly increase the medical care in the US state , said Cuomo at a press conference. You should up to 75. 000 additional hospital beds provided and two million protective masks and 6000 vital ventilators .
The New York State conducts most coronavirus tests in the USA through, said Cuomo. This also explains the high number of registered infections in New York. The number of infections with the pathogen Sars-CoV-2 is there on more than 10. 350 Cases increased .
The The government in Washington has declared a disaster for the state . This means that resources and funds can be mobilized more quickly.
The governor had issued the most extensive measures for the state of New York on Friday. All “non-vital” companies are only allowed to work from home let work from and the round 19 Millions of state residents should stay at home as much as possible.
Apparently billions in compensation payments for hospitals planned
Hospitals should receive billions of euros in compensation for failures as a result of the Corona crisis. This is reported by “Bild am Sonntag” with reference to a draft law of the Federal Ministry of Health . According to this, hospitals that suspend or postpone operations that can be planned due to the coronavirus receive failure costs refunded. In addition, there should be additional bonuses for the provision of additional intensive care beds give – in the amount of 30. 000 euros per additional intensive care bed created. (Reuters)
The federal government will launch a moratorium on tenants on Monday due to the corona crisis. According to information from the Tagesspiegel, the draft from the Federal Ministry of Justice provides for a termination stop until September. Also via the supplementary budget in the amount of 156 billion euros and an extensive company rescue fund should be coordinated.
Daily mirror | Albert Funk
London sends homeless people to the hotel
In London hundreds of homeless people are accommodated in hotels, to protect them from the new corona virus. This announced on Saturday Mayor Sadiq Khan . There would be around 300 rooms in two hotels available . The measure is initially limited to twelve weeks.
“The Corona outbreak affects everyone in London and we have to do everything possible to protect everyone's health – not least that of Londoners who sleep in the harshest conditions on the streets of the capital every night,” Khan said. The homeless should be brought to their rooms as soon as possible . This is done by taxi drivers who volunteered for this task.
According to official information, there are around London 1100 Homeless people. In the UK died until Saturday 177 People at Covid – 19. (AFP)
Baden-Württemberg wants to admit Corona patients from France
Baden-Württemberg wants to take seriously ill corona patients from France to clinics. For this, the Ministry of Health the hospitals in the southwest asked to report vacant ventilation beds , reported the “Schwäbische Zeitung” on Saturday.
“Mr. Prime Minister Kretschmann has promised to support Baden-Württemberg “, It says from a letter to the clinics, which is available to the newspaper. A government spokesman confirmed on Saturday that the Ministry of Health had been asked to go to the hospitals. The clinics should not get into trouble due to the care of the people . “Solidarity is required in a crisis – but within the limits of what is possible.”
A spokesman for the Ministry of Health told the newspaper: “ It's about people who will die without ventilation in the coming days. “The southwest currently has enough ventilation spaces, namely around 2300 . Be current 80 percent of it occupied, but with less than 20 Corona patients, the newspaper reported.
The Freiburg University Hospital has announced two to Covid – 19 to take sick patients from France. According to its own information it provides two ventilation stations . The patients should be transferred to Freiburg in the course of Saturday.
The southern Alsace, which borders on Baden-Württemberg , has been particularly hard hit by the corona pandemic. According to the responsible prefecture, the intensive care units of the hospitals are fully booked there. There is a lack of beds in the Alsatian hospitals with ventilators, material and staff , it was said in the middle of last week. (dpa)
Norway agrees on crisis law with more powers for the minority government
The parties in the Norwegian Parliament agreed on a crisis law on Saturday agreed that the government gives more powers in certain areas . For a period of one month, the minority government Conservatives, Liberals and Christians can take measures without having to consult Parliament . This should clear the way for quick decisions that may be necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The parliament should vote on Tuesday .
Prime Minister Erna Solberg originally wanted to have a free hand for half a year. The opposition was only prepared to approve the crisis law if it was limited to the duration of one month becomes. In addition, a regulation can be stopped with the votes of a third of the members of parliament . (dpa)
Eiffel Tower should sparkle longer due to solidarity with hospital staff
Close thus show solidarity towards the hospital staff and all those who care for the general well-being , AFP quoted the company. Since the curfew imposed on Tuesday afternoon , people in France have been applauding every evening 20. 00 clock from their balconies and open windows from all helpers who are working against the corona virus. Since the Covid – 19 – Outbreak were in France until Saturday 12 . 612 Infected registered , 450 died from the virus. (dpa)
New company rescue fund may also borrow up to 200 Billion euros
The supplementary budget, the Federal Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (SPD) will bring into the cabinet on Monday, has a volume of 156 Billion euro. These are to be financed entirely by new loans – which is why the Bundestag must decide on Wednesday for the first time emergency regulation of the debt brake to take effect.
This makes new emergencies like now in the Corona crisis Unlimited debt possible . However, at the same time, the parliament also has to adopt a repayment plan. The largest single measure in the supplementary budget will be announced 40 – billion dollar fund that is launched to support solo self-employed and small businesses.
In addition, the finance minister must counter-finance the tax defaults on loans resulting from the partial shutdown of economic activities n. These will be in the high double-digit billion range. Around three billion euros are to be used for a support program for hospitals provided, also to get more intensive beds.
In addition, according to the Scholz plan, the newly created Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) with up to 200 billion In debt. Half of this is earmarked for possible federal investments in companies that are in difficulties due to the Corona crisis. This is about companies in the real economy, not about banks or other financial institutions.
Apparently emergency aid of up to 15. 000 Euro planned for small businesses
Small businesses and Self-employed are said to receive immediate help as a result of the coronavirus crisis Height of up to 15. 000 Euro received. This is based on a draft law of the Ministry of Finance and Economy , which is available to the German Press Agency and about which the “Handelsblatt” previously reported. On this Monday the draft is to be approved by the Federal Cabinet and then in the same week by the Federal Council and the Bundestag. (dpa)
“Ode to Joy” from balconies in Stuttgart
Between Milan and Sicily a lot of music has been played from balconies and from windows since the beginning of the Corona epidemic, People sing and play music against the crisis. The Italians do it – under other in Stuttgart professional musicians now want to follow: On Sunday (18 o'clock) they play from their private apartments in a kind of concert by Ludwig van Beethoven's “Ode to Joy”. There are musicians from the Stuttgart State Orchestra as well as members of the Stuttgart Philharmonic and the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra.
“Following the example of the” Flashmob sonoro “, all professional musicians, but also all music fans of the city should be on their balconies and on open windows for Stuttgart make music, ”appeals to the Stuttgart State Opera. This is a“ sign of solidarity and joie de vivre ”. The performances should be filmed and shared online under the hashtag #stuttgartmusIERTdaheim. Similar initiatives as in Stuttgart have been announced nationwide for Sunday evening. (dpa)
The horror in the clinics of northern Italy has so far been mainly to be found in interviews and in the daily updated figures about deaths, new infections, and cures. The British broadcaster Sky News has now provided him with drastic pictures in a 5-minute video. The report from the hospital “Pope Johannes XXIII.”
Daily mirror | Andrea Dernbach
Emirates suspends flights to Germany
The airline Emirates, one of the largest in the world, suspends all flights to Germany, France, Nigeria, New York and New Jersey. This comes from internal emails that Reuters could see. The flights to Germany, France and Nigeria will from Sunday on indefinitely no longer carried out. (Reuters)
Shock video from Italy: prevent what we have here from you!
Daily mirror | Andrea Dernbach