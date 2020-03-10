Log Management Market to Grow at a CAGR of +12% During Forecast Period 2020-2025 Including Leading Vendors- Intel Security, Blackstratus, Solarwinds Worldwide, IBM, Veriato, Splunk, Alienvault, Sematext

Log Management is a security control which addresses all system and network logs. Log Management (LM) comprises an approach to dealing with large volumes of computer-generated log messages (also known as audit records, audit trails, event-logs, etc.). The primary drivers for Log Management implementations are concerns about security, system and network operations (such as system or network administration) and regulatory compliance. Logs are generated by nearly every computing device, and can often be directed to different locations both on a local file system or remote system.

The global log management market projected a CAGR of approximately +12% in the midst of the estimate time span of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players:

Intel Security, Blackstratus, Solarwinds Worldwide, IBM Corporation, Veriato, Splunk, Alienvault, Sematext Group, Loggly, LogRhythm, Alert Logic.

Log Management Market Segment by Type

Cloud

On-Premises

Log Management Market Segment by Applications

Financial Services

Energy & Utilities

Public Sector

Health Care

IT

Retail

Other

Segment By Regions/Countries, This Log Management Market Report Covers

South America

North America

Europe

Center East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Table Of Content:

The Global Log Management Market Report Contains:

Global market overview Global market competition by manufacturers, type and application USA/China/Japan/Europe/India and Southeast Asia are the regional analysis of log management (volume, value and sales price) Analysis of the global market by the manufacturer Log management manufacturing cost analysis Industrial chain, sourcing strategy, and downstream buyers Marketing strategy analysis, distributors/traders Market effect factors analysis Global market forecast (2020-2025) Conclusion of the global log management market Appendix

