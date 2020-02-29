liverpool-fc-suffer-their-first-defeat-of-the-season-in-england

Coach Jürgen Klopp has conceded the first Premier League loss of the season with Liverpool. The previously undefeated English league leader disgraced himself on Saturday and surprisingly lost 0: 3 (0: 0) to relegation candidate FC Watford, who had previously occupied the penultimate place in the table.

Ismaila Sarr (54 ./ 60. Minute) and Troy Deeney (72.) met on Vicarage Road for a deserved win for the blatant outsider Watford and caused a sensation. Watford could have won even higher, but missed more good chances. Liverpool had won 27 previously 26 as the winner. Before Watford only Manchester United picked up on 20. October 2019 in the draw at Old Trafford one point against the Klopp eleven.

After before 18 League wins in series, which in the Premier League apart from Liverpool only the English champions Manchester City in the season 2017 / 18 had succeeded, Liverpool also missed due to the defeat, with 19 victories in succession sole record holder for the longest winning streak of the To become Premier League.

Only two teams in England's top league have survived a whole season without defeat – Preston North End in the season 1888 / 89 and FC Arsenal in the season 2003 / 04. (AP)