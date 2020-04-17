Gunter Gebauer, 76, is a philosopher and sports scientist. He was a professor at the Free University of Berlin and, among other things, deals intensively with the sociology of sport. That's why we talked to him about the effects of the corona virus on sports and society.

Mr. Gebauer, because of the coronavirus pandemic, spectator sport has almost completely stopped. Is this a completely new phenomenon or have there been similar crises before?

I don't know anything like that . Even in World War II, the sporting standstill was not as comprehensive as it is now. The baseball seasons in the United States, for example, were held in World War II. In general, spectator sport has always proven to be very tough in its history, because people need the distraction and relaxation from sport, especially in times of crisis.

Philosopher and sports scientist: Gunter Gebauer. Photo: Horst Galuschka / dpa

That gives hope that it will go on soon.

At least this is the endeavor of Society, because sport contributes to the functioning of a society.

In what way?

It enables social opportunities, one meets for the game. Sport also offers a temporal structure of the organization of the week, the year. But above all, spectator sport is a topic of conversation. You can talk about football, for example, to almost anyone, the postman or the philosophy professor.

In contrast, the two of them probably cannot speak about the last theater performance in the city. So social status in sports does not matter at all. These conversations may be superficial, but this makes sport a very fine network in society.

Can the lack of sport be compensated for by other topics?

I don't see that. Especially not so quickly. Of course, the time gained by every person interested in sports can be used sensibly through more reading or more time for the family. Still, many people will be missing something. Live sport cannot be replaced by e-sport or the repetition of old games.

This creates a certain emptiness. Especially for more introverted people with perhaps a little less social contacts, the public space is important due to large sporting events. If this room is no longer there, it is very unfavorable in this stressful time.

Joachim Löw recently linked hope to the coronavirus crisis that professional football could be slowed down with its crazy growth. Is this realistic?

If the national coach was soccer – National team says something like that, which also stands for this development, there should be many others in football with a similar opinion. But he probably said that because he is under so much pressure, precisely because football has become so important. In the meantime, it has even gone so far that it is of political use to states – for example in the Gulf regions. And of course the economic component of football is immense. It would be desirable if all of this was dimmed a bit. But no one can say at the moment whether it really will happen.

Do you think that sporting events in front of many spectators are still possible this year?

is a vaccine against the virus unanimously not expected until autumn. And medication can only mitigate. Ultimately, one has to listen to what epidemics say, not what club or league leaders want.

What would you like to do?

Well, it's that quick starts again as possible. I can understand that because the economic pressure is enormous. The clubs have to pay their players and much more, and there are many clubs across sports that are facing bankruptcy due to the loss of income. But I don't have the feeling that the decision-makers in football in particular have a proper view of the problem.

What are you up to?

Several weeks ago, as the virus had just arrived in Germany, I said in an interview that football was going to have a crisis. Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke subsequently said in the “Sports Show” that the philosopher had a problem with football and probably meant me. Since he was pretty wrong. I'm even a BVB fan. But from sport, especially from those responsible in football, there is hardly any awareness of the problem for the crisis. This can be seen again in the discussion about ghost games.

No ghost games? Football ultras are against continuing the Bundesliga season. Photo: Fabian Strauch / dpa

Why?

About ghost games in professional football it would take several tens of thousands of tests over a long period of time. Under no circumstances should the situation arise that there is not enough test capacity for the sick in Germany, but these tests are made available for young, athletic and safe men. It is imperative to address these concerns. How else are you going to explain this to society?

Should there ever be ghost games – can they replace normal games?

You can satisfy the hunger of the fans breastfeed a little after soccer. But ghost games are like black bread for the gourmet. He's got something to bite, but that's not much more. These ghost games can of course be vital for the clubs because – especially in football – many millions of euros in TV money would then be paid out to them. Borders are currently being closed due to the virus. Hardly anything is more global than sport with its many international competitions.

Could this development turn back a bit due to the crisis and the national character of the spectator sport will become more express?

At the moment there is a border crossing in many countries not possible or associated with a direct quarantine upon entry. And a virus epidemic that is not fully controlled should always be associated with restricted travel freedom. In this respect, international sports traffic should actually rest for longer than national one.

But I don't think that the clock in sport will turn back to the 1970s, when national sporting events were even more important. For example, it is difficult for me to imagine that the Berlin athletics meeting Istaf would be attended equally well with national athletes. People want to see top performances, and there are especially when the best athletes around the world are there.