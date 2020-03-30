Liquid Packaging Board Market 2020 is Booming Worldwide. Top Growing Companies are ELOPAK; International Paper; Mondi; Visy; Smurfit Kappa; BOBST; Stora Enso; Gapack; Klabin S.A.; Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

�

In this Liquid Packaging Board market report, breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the Healthcare industry that helps in estimating investment and costing. To take decisions of growing or lessening the production of goods depending on the general market conditions and demand, plentiful information accompanied with deep Liquid Packaging Board market insights plays a supportive role. Most recent and established tools and techniques are utilized exceptionally to make the report outstanding.

Market Analysis: Global Liquid Packaging Board Market

Global Liquid Packaging Board Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for convenient and recyclable packaging products globally.

Market Definition: Global Liquid Packaging Board Market

Liquid packaging board is a packaging product specifically designed for containing liquids; it is produced from virgin paper fiber which is combined with barrier coatings that protect the transfer of flavours from the contents to the paperboard avoiding spillage. The barrier coating also protects any environmental damage to the package. The paper used exhibit high stiffness characteristics which give the packaging method stiffness.

Liquid Packaging Board Market Drivers:

Significant changes in lifestyle resulting in increased consumption for packaged and convenience foods is expected to drive the market growth

Lower cost due to the recyclable nature of the raw materials used in this packaging resulting in low overall cost along with the light-weight nature of the product are factors driving the growth of the market

Liquid Packaging Board Market Restraints:

Availability of substitutes in the form of plastic bottles and spout pouches are factors restraining the growth of the market

Increasing demand for plastic-based packaging methods is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Liquid Packaging Board Market

Liquid Packaging Board Market : By Material

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)



Liquid Packaging Board Market : By Coating

Plastic Barrier Coated Aluminum Barrier Coated Others



Liquid Packaging Board Market : By Application

Dairy Juices Dilutable Drinks Others



Liquid Packaging Board Market : By End-Use Industry

Non-Food Industrial Food & Beverage



Liquid Packaging Board Market : By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Liquid Packaging Board Market:

In December 2016, BillerudKorsnäs announced that they are expanding their production capacity by investing into a manufacturing machine known as “KM7” (Karton Machine) which has an annual capacity of 550,000 tonnes of board. The machine situated at Gruvön, Sweden manufacturing plant will provide the organisation with the capabilities of producing liquid board, cartonboard and liner. The equipment will start operating from first quarter of 2019

In June 2016, Weyerhaeuser Company announced that they had agreed to sell their liquid packaging board business division to NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. for USD 285 million. The transaction includes one mill with an annual capacity of 280,000 tons which will help NIPPON in expanding their product offerings as well as their production capacity

Competitive Analysis:Liquid Packaging Board Market

Global liquid packaging board market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of liquid packaging board market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the liquid packaging board market are Evergreen Packaging LLC; BillerudKorsnäs; Clearwater Paper Corporation; ELOPAK; International Paper; Mondi; Visy; Smurfit Kappa; BOBST; Stora Enso; Gapack; Klabin S.A.; Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; Prom-Pack LLC; Weyerhaeuser Company; Roxcel Trading GmbH and SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

Research Methodology: Global Liquid Packaging Board Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of liquid packaging board

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

