Liposuction Devices Market Forecasts to 2026 End To End Solutions with Top Most Industry Players as INMODE, Bausch Health Companies Inc., ALLERGAN, Wells Johnson, Carl Zeiss AG, Sciton Inc

Liposuction Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.5 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 17.5 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.5%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players of the global liposuction devices market are Alma Lasers, Ambicare, Bruker, Cutera, Cynosure Inc., Erchonia, Genesis Biosystems Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. , INMODE, Bausch Health Companies Inc., ALLERGAN, Wells Johnson, Carl Zeiss AG, Sciton Inc., Solta Medical, Olympus Corporation, Art Plastic Surgery,, hcbeautytech Co., Ltd, BTL Group of Companies, Ellipse A/S, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April, 2019, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons published medical journal in which a report study states that Emerging Liposuction Technique can Produce Abdominal ‘Six-Pack. A “certain resistant areas of fat” that made it difficult to achieve the abdominal muscle can now be toned through Liposuction Technique.

In April 2019, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery journal published report about Tummy tuck surgery. Liposuction will help Abdominoplasty to perform safely in obese patients, with no increase in complications.

Segmentation: Global Liposuction Devices Market

By Product type

Portable liposuction surgery devices

Standalone liposuction surgery devices.

By Technology

Suction-assisted liposuction

Power-assisted liposuction

Water jet assisted liposuction devices

Twin cannula-assisted liposuction

Radio frequency assisted liposuction devices

Tumescent liposuction

Aspirator devices

Laser assisted liposuction devices

Ultrasound assisted liposuction device

By End-Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory centers

Cosmetics surgical centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

