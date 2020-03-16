Linerless Labels Market Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Application Potential by 2026 | Top Players: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ImageTek Labels, UPM Raflatac, LINTEC Corporation, others

A comprehensive Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market Research on both global and regional sales of Linerless Labels Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2026. The study is a mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Linerless Labels Market key players Involved in the study are

3M

Avery Dennison Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Donnelley & Sons Company

The other players in the market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, ImageTek Labels, UPM Raflatac, LINTEC Corporation, Tesa SE- A Beiersdorf Company, Lewis Label Products, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Mondi Plc., Sandora Sales and Manufacturing Ltd., Chicago Tag & Label, Honeywell International Inc., Polylabel, Intertronics, Sika AG , Macfarlane Group Plc., H.B. Fuller Company, Guangzhou Manborui Material Technology Co Ltd., Constantia, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, FLEXcon Company Inc., Torraspapel S.A, Bemis Company Inc., Cenveo Corporation and Adhesives Research Inc. among others.

The Global Linerless Labels market is expected to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2025, from USD 1.99 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Labelling is in other words assigning short name/phrase to something. It is used to differentiate between two products in the market. Security label refers to the labelling/assigning of security information for a product or bundles of the same product. Linerless labels find their usage from toys, medical devices, and bottles to many more. Linerless sensitive labels are three layered, when manufactured these layers are sandwiched together to get a material to be printed, laminated, peeled off and finally applied to products. Linerless labels are widely used by industry for brand recognition and even paving a way to track the item on basis of the label. Linerless labels account for around 44% of market share of global labels by consumption and holds 66% share by value. Asia pacific region is considered largest in terms of demand and growth and China as the leading market with North America showing healthy growth around the same. With increasing foreign trade and security concerns rising, this market is set to witness quite a surge in demand and value.

Drivers and Restraints of the Linerless Labels market

Growing demand from pharmaceuticals industry positively drives the market.

Rising emphasis and trends towards eco-friendly labels.

Growing demand from Asia Pacific region is set to boost the market.

Market Restraints:

Increasing costs of raw materials.

Small players find it difficult to attain their economies of scale.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life.

Linerless Labels MARKET Segmentation:

By Composition

Facestock

Adhesives

Others

By Printing Ink Type

Water-based ink

UV-curable based ink

Solvent-based ink

Hot-melt-based ink

By Printing Ink Technology

Digital printing

Flexographic printing

Gravure printing

Screen printing

Lithography printing

Offset printing

Letterpress printing

By Application

Food & Beverages

Consumer Durables

Pharmaceutical

Home & Personal Care

Retail Labels

Others Apparels & textiles Industrial lubricants & paints Gifts



The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Linerless Labels market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Linerless Labels market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Linerless Labels market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Linerless Labelsare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2027

