like-champions-league-and-regional-league

There was no totalizer or champagne bar at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack racetrack in Riyadh. But last weekend it was a new spectacle in high-paying sport. At the Saudi Cup, the gallopers run under different laws, 20 million dollars (just under 18 million euros) for one Horse races are a remarkable entry price into global racing, the portal “German gallop” even felt it was necessary to call it “desert madness”. Because in Saudi Arabia, the top-priced gallop race, the Dubai World Cup, endowed with twelve million dollars, was clearly outbid.

The winner in Riyadh alone received $ 10 million. And the racing elite of course accepted the rich offer, above all the US racehorses specializing in sand tracks, for whom the worthwhile detour to Saudi Arabia was an ideal stopover for the four-week spectacle in Dubai anyway.

Between the Saudi Arabian metropolis Riyadh and Berlin lie 4169, 95 kilometers as the crow flies and of course worlds. Politically, socially and athletically. Sure, there is galloping at the gates of Berlin too, and for some years now in Hoppegarten it has even returned to a decent level and a good supporting program. But it has little to do with what is happening in Saudi Arabia. In Hoppegarten they praise each season for all race days – 2020 there will be twelve – 1.5 million euros. So twelve years of Hoppegarten is making a race day in Riyadh. “Of course that's off there,” says Michael Wrulich, managing director of the Hoppegarten racecourse. “But there are also good sides to it. Over the past few days, so many people have spoken to cantering as rarely before. That doesn't happen when in Baden Baden or Berlin is galloping. “

But of course, compared to Saudi Arabia, Berlin behaves like” the Champions League to the regional league, “says Wrulich. But not only in terms of sport von Ryadh, the Dutchman Adrie de Vries, who had been riding in Germany for years – and also in Hoppegarten – had a surprise in the first race of the million when he rushed out of the competition on the outsider Port Lions, who is trained in Bahrain. De Vries, who spends the winter months in the Middle East and is highly valued there, made history for another reason: he was the first jockey to start a race won a grass track in Saudi Arabia!

A Swiss woman riding in Germany finished second in the side race

Women also did surprisingly well from a German perspective . Four female jockeys competed with male jockeys, including Lanfranco Dettori and Mike Smith, the world's best men. In this competition, the Swiss Sybille Vogt, who has been working in Iffezheim for years, took a remarkable second place behind the US legend Mike Smith; female jockeys also finished third and fourth.

In the main race, the four-year-old stallion Maximum Security won in an impressive manner, going over 1800 meters. Under jockey Luis Saez from Panama, who has been riding in the USA for over a decade. “It was really a historic moment. To win this race, which was held for the first time, ”said the winner. Above all, the victory was a satisfaction for the disqualification in last year's Kentucky derby, which was highly controversial. A derby can only win a racehorse once in a lifetime. Trainer Jason Servis followed: “I think everyone saw who was the best horse in Kentucky last year.”

The new racing spectacle of millions was possibly a future-oriented event. A festival of international horse racing was organized within a very short period of time, and not only because of the incomparably high chances of winning has not missed its international resonance.

The success story in Dubai would not have been imaginable without the vision of the regent, Sheikh Mohammed, who is a racing enthusiast and the money of the 70 year old. And it is certainly another (bought) attempt to open up and show yourself to the world. Although it is something else, the mega race of Saudi Arabia.

Race days in Germany, for example, are popular festivals, and not just for gallop experts. Racing without betting, champagne and now also entertainment programs for the children would have no chance, for example, in Hoppegarten, then they could shut down straight away. Nevertheless, managing director Michael Wrulich wins a lot of good things from the spectacle of Riyadh. “The timing was right, it was advertising for us so shortly before the grass track season,” believes the managing director of the Berlin-Brandenburg racecourse.

Because in two weeks the season for the gallopers in Germany starts with the race day in Cologne, Easter is already Hoppegarten. Guaranteed bets and bouncy castles.