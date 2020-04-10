lieferando-drivers-are-hardly-protected

When Luise takes the food out of the backpack and puts it in front of the customer's door, she is sometimes ashamed. The Lieferando driver does not feel well protected – and the customer knows nothing. Many other riders are like Luise. In an online petition, they demand better protective measures – Lieferando is showing initial reactions.

Lieferando is the German market leader in the field of delivery services. Since the Dutch parent company TakeAway has bought up competitors like Foodora or Lieferheld in recent years, the drivers with the orange backpacks have shaped the streets of many big cities.

According to its own information, Lieferando has added new restaurants throughout Germany 2500 since the crisis. Due to the corona measures, many listed restaurants are said to have closed their doors. In view of the blockage of contacts, delivery services are systemically relevant: restaurants can no longer open, but the riders continue to drive. Ailing restaurateurs, people in quarantine benefit from this – and the delivery services themselves.

Collection and delivery run without contact

Die Drivers play a key role in this. They pick up the food in the restaurants and drive it to the customer. In the times of Corona, however, everything is a little different: collection and delivery are contactless. As Lieferando informs the Tagesspiegel, all drivers have been trained in safety and health measures. As the company admits, only via e-mail and driver app.

[Aktuelle Entwicklungen in der Coronavirus-Pandemie können Sie hier im Newsblog verfolgen.]

“This is a total fraud on the customer,” says Luise. The 48 year old driver feels left alone by Lieferando. Frequent hand washing is recommended, and the use of disinfectants is also recommended. In practice, this is problematic. As Luise and other drivers report, many restaurants prevent them from entering: “It is not possible to go to the toilet, and washing your hands is no longer possible,” says Luise.

Only three of 400 restaurants let the drivers use their toilets

She says that in Cologne there are currently about 400 drivers three restaurants that allow use of the washrooms. Lieferando knows about this problem, take appropriate measures. But: “In the context of the current situation, we rely on the cooperation of our restaurant partners,” said a spokeswoman. This is how the restaurants would be contacted – Lieferando is also developing processes to guide drivers to public toilets.

According to the Lieferando, further disinfection options exist in the so-called hubs. These are the places where bicycles and materials are stored in some cities – and from which the couriers then set off. However, such hubs do not exist everywhere. Lieferando therefore organized alternative distribution methods for drivers who are not connected to a hub. Three drivers from different cities have confirmed to the Tagesspiegel that they only received their disinfectant later this week.

The drivers demand: Disinfectants for everyone

In a petition that was published last week, the former Fahrradkurier Orry Mittenmayer and almost 8 500 signers more protection. They demand disinfectants for all drivers, protective clothing and better working conditions.

In the petition, the drivers also call for fair works council elections. She is also supported by politicians: “I have long found dealing with the riders at Lieferando underground. The descriptions that the riders now reach me about their working conditions in Corona times set a new low,” says Bernd Riexinger, Co-chairman of the left, the Tagesspiegel.

Many are forced to deliver food without gloves

“From the In the current situation, Lieferando is consciously taking the risk that the drivers will become infected, “says Orry Mittenmayer, who launched the NGG union's” Deliver at the Limit “initiative. For example, it is a fire hazard that food is delivered without gloves, and disinfectants have not been distributed across the board – and if they do, it is not antiviral.

Lieferando sees himself well equipped. “The basic, primary measure is always regular hand washing. As already described, the disinfectant is an additional measure,” said a spokeswoman for the company. The company bases the long delivery times on the current delivery difficulties.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple-Geräteherunterladen können undhier für Android-Geräte.]

According to Lieferando, the distributed disinfectant was classified by the manufacturer as virus-killing. In an internal test, it was subsequently found that the gel had too little alcohol. On Wednesday Lieferando made it clear in an internal email that the gel sent was not suitable for corona prevention – and asked the drivers to buy a product with at least 70 Percent alcohol purchase.

Drivers should now get disinfectants themselves

To this end, the company announced a lump sum compensation on Wednesday: That's how it will be Continue to provide drivers with “certain disinfection products” and also introduce a replacement of expenses that are based on product prices and also include the shifts performed in recent months. Lieferando also expects the backpack to be cleaned after each use. The amount is also intended for face masks or gloves, but these are not mandatory. Nevertheless, the company has ordered large quantities of mouthguards, and plans to ship them promptly.

“For me it would only be important to wash your hands can, “says Luise. Your day-to-day work has changed since the Corona crisis. She drives part-time and has to make a living from the job. Tipping is also less common due to the ban on contacts. As Luise doesn't tell on some days. An online solution, such as that provided by the former competitor Deliveroo, is in vain in the Lieferando app. However, the company assured the Tagesspiegel that such a solution is being worked on with high pressure. Name changed by the editors