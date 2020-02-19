Li-Fi based Fleet Management Market it transmits information over the spectrum just like Wi-Fi Forecast 2022

The global market report on light Fidelity (Li-Fi) could be a high-speed and bifacial wireless technology that uses light through light emitting diodes (LEDs) to deliver totally networked communication. Li-Fi has the advantage of being helpful in magnetic attraction sensitive areas like in aircraft cabins, hospitals and atomic power plants while not inflicting magnetic attraction interference. Li-Fi based Fleet Management market it transmits information over the spectrum just like Wi-Fi.

However, not like Wi-Fi, it utilizes actinic radiation and not radio waves. Visible light communications work by switch this to the LEDs at a rapid rate, creating it unnoticeable to the human eye. Also, visible light communication is harmless for individuals and electronic devices as compared to radio and infrared communications. Li-Fi technology in conjunction with GPS is anticipated to produce effective vehicle communication and protection between the fleet of vehicles. what is more, it’s not only expected to enhance the services provided to passengers by transportation systems, however conjointly enhance the standard of intelligent transportation systems within the future.

Li-Fi based Fleet Management Market new opportunities that are expected to spice up the expansion of the Li-Fi based fleet management market embrace inflated demand for improved public transportation systems and development of such systems to intelligent transportation systems across the globe. it’s expected that through Li-Fi, a vehicle to vehicle communication would improve attributable to improved energy potency, still as management the method prices. Thus, individuals are expected to expertise high-end technology rides at a cost-effective rate because of Li-Fi based fleet management systems in the future.

This report studies the global Li-Fi based Fleet Management Market, analyzes and researches the Li-Fi based Fleet Management status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

Li-Fi Based Fleet Management Market Key Players

Lucibel SA

Panasonic

Renesas Electronics

Acuity Brands

Wipro

General Electric

Axrtek

Fujitsu

Koninklijke Philips

Qualcomm Technologies

Li-Fi Based Fleet Management Market By Application

Transmitter

Processor

Receiver

Li-Fi Based Fleet Management Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America

