leverkusen-wins-with-a-strange-video-proof-hit

Bayer Leverkusen – FC Porto 2: 1 (1: 0)

Two unusual hits at the crazy video-proof premiere in the Europa League saved Bayer Leverkusen the chance of reaching the round of 16. After a goal with double video correction by Lucas Alario (29 . Minute) and a penalty from Kai Havertz (57) in the second attempt The Bundesliga club defeated last year's Champions League quarter-finalist FC Porto 2-1 (1-0) on Thursday evening. In the return leg next Thursday in Portugal waiting for Leverkusen after the goal by Zé Luis (73 minute ) but still a hard piece of work.

The lead gate through Alario was one of the most curious in the history of video evidence – and that on the first day of technical assistance in the small European Cup. After a video check, referee Slavko Vincic from Slovenia initially recognized the hit, but revised his decision again and gave the hit himself, obviously confused. Before the 2-0 Havertz had already missed the penalty. Because goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin had moved too early, however, the international was allowed to start again and transformed this time safely.

Havertz scores on second attempt

The game had started for Bayer in the pouring rain with a startling moment. Sven Bender (8th) slumped to the ground after a nostril from Soares, but was able to 26 839 spectators continue to play in the BayArena. Leverkusen initially struggled against densely staggered and aggressive backlash Portuguese.

Havertz ensured with his bang effect Turn in the game. After passing by Kevin Volland, the young international thrashed the ball to the crossbar (17.). Bayer served the first great opportunity as a pick-me-up. From then on, the hosts dominated the event and rewarded with Alario's goal from close range. The Portuguese runner-up was rarely dangerous. In a shot by Matheus Uribe (43.) Bayer goalkeeper showed Lukas Hradecky his class.

Porto started the second half more aggressively, but after Wilson Manafa's clumsy grip on Volland there was a Penalty for Leverkusen, which Havertz was ultimately able to use to score his first European Cup after twelve games without a goal. A much better starting position was nullified by the goal. Hradecky seemed to have parried the header of Zé Luis artistically. But the ball descended in a high arc into the Bayer goal.

VfL Wolfsburg – Malmo FF 2: 1 (0: 0)

VfL Wolfsburg has turned a weak home game in the Europa League. Against the Swedish runners-up Malmö FF, the Bundesliga club won their first round second leg 2-1 after a 0-1 deficit (0-0). The penalty goal by the former Leverkusen Isaac Kiese Thelin was in the 47. Minute something like a wake-up call for the previously unimaginative VfL. Afterwards met Josip Brekalo (49.) And Admir Mehmedi (63.) on Thursday evening for the team of coach Oliver Glasner.

However, this narrow lead is not a comforting starting position for the second leg. Because the Wolfsburg-based company has to prepare for a noisy backdrop in exactly one week in Malmö. The home club of Zlatan Ibrahimovic was already in the Volkswagen Arena by around 4500 own fans among the 13 801 viewers supported.

Unstoppable: Admir Mehmedi (left) celebrated a 2-1 victory with VfL. Photo: Swen Pförtner / dpa

As in the Europa League games in Frankfurt and Leverkusen, the victim of the Hanau violence was commemorated with a minute's silence in Wolfsburg. At the start of the game, the hosts then tried to determine what was going on. But the Lower Saxony struggled for a long time, even though the Swedish runner-up had practically no competition practice for more than two months.

VfL, in which captain Josuha Guilavogui had to be replaced by Yannick Gerhardt in defensive midfield due to knee problems, acted unimaginatively against the robust Swedes. In addition, play errors repeatedly paralyzed the Wolfsburg build-up game. They had just one clear chance before the break: After Xaver Schlager's pass, Josip Brekalo hit the ball on the crossbar (38.). There was hardly anything on the offensive from Malmö.

Wolfsburg turns the game

That changed right after the break. The Swedish record champion took the lead with his first dangerous action so far: Anders Christiansen headed the ball to Wolfsburg's Kevin Mbabu in the VfL penalty area. The penalty was changed by Kiese Thelin (47.), Who changed last season had not been able to prevail at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

The goal against had a resuscitation experience for the Wolfsburg: Approx two minutes later, Brekalo (49.) had the ball after the substitute of substituted Paulo Otavio massive in Malmo’s gate. VfL finally found its momentum, even if there were still no clear options from the game.

So it was needed a free kick to finally turn the game: after Maximilian Arnold's cross was Mehmedi (63.) with your head on the spot. Then the game flattened again. VfL Wolfsburg fell back too much into their first-half rout to improve their starting position. (AP)