LEVEL SENSOR MARKET OPPORTUNITY AHEAD OF EARNINGS WITH WATERLINE CONTROLS; SIEMENS; FIRST SENSOR AG; AUTOMATION PRODUCTS GROUP, INC. AND MORE
- In March 2017, Endress+Hauser Management AG announced that they had acquired SensAction AG which will help strengthen Endress+Hauser Management AG’s flow measurement technologies along with their product portfolio. SensAction will operate as a specific division with focus on flow measurement technology.
- In May 2016, Gems Sensors, Inc. announced the launch of “XLS-1” a non-moving part level sensor which is produced for rough usage proving to be reliable in tough circumstances and environment. The sensor has a total of six mounting options with detection of liquids ignoring the foam and condensation in various industrial applications.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
