Lentil Protein Market Size 2020 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Top Manufacturers listed in Industry are- AMCO Proteins, Barentz International B.V., GEMEF INDUSTRIES, Vestkom, BI Nutraceuticals, LENTEIN

AMCO Proteins, Barentz International B.V., GEMEF INDUSTRIES, Vestkom, BI Nutraceuticals, LENTEIN, Biorefinery Solutions,, PARABEL, Batory Foods, Ingredion Incorporated and Cargill, Incorporated among other domestic and global players.

On the basis of nature, the lentil protein market is segmented into organic and conventional.

On the basis of form, the lentil protein market is segmented into isolates, concentrates and hydrolysates.

On the basis of end use, the lentil protein market is segmented into food and beverages, infant nutrition, sports nutrition, pharmaceuticals, animal feed and others. Food and beverages segment is further segmented into bakery & confectionery, snacks & cereals, meat additives, beverages and others.

Based on regions, the Lentil Protein Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Lentil protein market is expected to reach USD 198.30 million by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rising demand for vegan products will increase the growth of the lentil protein market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

The lentil is a legume that can be cooked, and is sold dry on the market and it appears as tiny lenses or pebbles having a soft, earthy taste which are found in cuisines in India. Yellow lentils, green lentils, red and yellow lentils, black beluga lentils, and puy lentils are considered among the various types of lentils.

Growing health conscious among people regarding lentil protein, increasing consumption of lentil protein, rising awareness for protein rich food products, increasing disposable income of the people are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of the lentil protein market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, consumers are looking for better and affordable protein source alternatives this will further create new opportunities for the lentil protein market in the above mentioned period.

