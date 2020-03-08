Length and size at the Füchsen Berlin

The hit was not particularly nice, on the contrary. Rather, he recalled how easy goals can be scored in the youngest handball youth division. The longest of the entire team, sometimes towering over the others by a head, stands behind the block, takes a run-up, gets the ball in his hand, takes three steps, screws his body in the air and throws it over the opposing arms Goal. A textbook hit of very manageable virtuosity. On Tuesday evening, however, it is extremely important. Dainis Kristopans, who the Foxes Berlin recently borrowed from the clammy Champions League winner Vardar Skopje for half a year in a night and fog campaign, met his team at the Bergischen HC shortly before the end in the Bundesliga league game of the season 26: 26-Compensation. Start-up, three steps, high and pure the thing!

After a five-goal deficit in the meantime, the later equalization of the 2, 15 meter Latvians felt at the end like a moral victory. In the second game under interim coach Michael Roth, the Foxes averted a last-minute defeat – not least thanks to Kristopans. Tuesday's point win could still be worth a lot for the fight for the Champions League spots. How much will be shown already this Sunday when the Foxes receive second place in the table for the Bundesliga top game SG Flensburg-Handewitt (16 o'clock, Max-Schmeling-Halle and live at Sky).

Kristopan is a smart, playful, tricky handball player

Kristopans has proven relatively quickly that he can give his employer important momentum that he can can be exactly the right man for the current situation, in which there is only Marko Kopljar ​​next to himself for the position in the half-right back room. The left-hander, who can only be used in the Bundesliga and not in the European Cup, has already appeared twice on the team of the match day and confirmed the reputation that had preceded him: that he is not a pure machine that only lives from its enormous physique , but a clever, playful, tricky handball player with a keen eye for the next team and very flexible feet in the defense. “Dainis has been doing really well so far,” says Füchse sports director Stefan Kretzschmar.

The circumstances of his engagement in Berlin are anything but easy for the 29 year old : first the financial problems of his former club Skopje, which affects many former teammates and friends – and then the quick change to the Bundesliga. “Usually you have a joint preparation with the team,” says Kristopans, then you know everyone in the club and you know who to contact in case of doubt. “Half the season is now over and I have just got a new start. This is difficult.”

Two to three opponents hang on Kristopan's arm

On top of that, the foxes and Kristopans had to struggle with a problem that nobody had ever seen coming in this form: the Dealing with the referee with the 2, 15 – meter man, who was partially over-tackled by the Berlin opponents. “I find it very worrying that apparently different rules apply to him,” Kretzschmar criticized the referee's performance. Sometimes two or three people were hanging on Kristopan's arm or jersey so that he could somehow stop him. According to those responsible for the Foxes, there were no whistles that actually leave no room for interpretation. “Why is he whistled with a different measure?” Asked Kretzschmar.

The criticism may have now reached the referees and the German Handball Association. In any case, Kristopans, that much is certain, will be back in the game against Flensburg on Sunday – and against a few Kristopans goals they would have no objection to the foxes. Whether they are beautiful or just functional.