Leipzig stays with Bavaria – and how

RB Leipzig cannot be shaken off in the title fight of the Bundesliga and remains the first pursuer of FC Bayern Munich. With the sovereign and deserved 5: 0 (1: 0) success at the ailing European Cup contender FC Schalke 04 the team of coach Julian Nagelsmann shortened the Against league leaders Bayern Munich, who had put in a 3-2 win against SC Paderborn on Friday evening, again on one point.

Marcel Sabitzer with a lightning goal in the first minute, international striker Timo Werner (61.), Marcel Halstenberg (68.), Angelino (81.) And Emil Forsberg (89.) Sealed the second season home defeat of the Royal Blues on Saturday evening before 61 433 viewers remained in sixth place despite the fifth winless game in a row.

After a three-week injury break due to an ankle injury, Suat Serdar was again able to participate in the Royal Blues. The quick Rabbi Matondo, who had scored in the 3-1 win in the first leg in Leipzig, was a bit surprising in the starting XI. The Leipziger started with Patrik Schick in the front line. Konrad Laimer, who struck 1-0 in the Champions League game at Tottenham Hotspur, was able to play under the closed stadium roof.

caught cold for seconds. RB captain Sabitzer, who was able to take a cross pass from Timo Werner calmly 22 meters before the hosts' goal, took measurements and scored with a powerful long-range shot Leipzig tour.

Werner ended with his 21. Hit of the season his little doldrums

Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel looked bad at the second fastest goal in Leipzig's Bundesliga history. After a good ten minutes, the nervous keeper dropped the ball without hesitation after a corner, but this had no consequences. Later Nübel flew past a high flank.

It took a little while for the Revierclub to recover from the early shock and create its own attacks. But even the last painfully missed Serdar does not give much impetus. With the lead in the back, the Saxons temporarily withdrew somewhat and waited for their counter-chances after conquering the ball.

Until the break, the developed in the top game . Game day a game without major highlights: Schalke struggled, did not record a dangerous shot on goal. Leipzig had everything under control and would actually have a double chance after the Austrian Sabitzer (31 ./ 33.) have to extend the lead.

With Joker Achmed Kutucu, from whom coach David Wagner hoped more effect on the offensive, the hosts came out of the cabin for Matondo. After all, something like a Schalke opportunity sprang up afterwards. But Benito Raman got stuck on the left side of the attentive RB goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

On the other side it was again the agile Sabitzer (57.), who missed the 2-0, when he missed the corner. Shortly afterwards, Werner did that, with his 21. Season hit ended his little peat lull. With Halstenberg's 3-0 header and Angelino's fourth goal, the cool and clever Saxons finally rehabilitated for the 1: 3 first-round defeat against Schalke. In the end, Forsberg also met. (AP)