Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Is Expected to Grow at 23.6% CAGR During 2020-2025: Leading business players- Cargill, Incorporated, LASENOR EMUL, S.L., Lipoid GmbH

Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Overview:

Global Lecithin and Phospholipids Market is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2025, from USD 2.8 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 23.6 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

To access PDF Sample report Click Here:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lecithin-and-phospholipids-market

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, LASENOR EMUL, S.L., Lipoid GmbH, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Avanti Lipids Polar, Inc., DuPont., Lecico Gmbh, Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, Vav Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., The Valspar Corporation

Lecithin is a combination of phospholipids and emulsifier. Phospholipids are extracted from the same base as lecithin such as egg, soy and others. Lecithin is obtained from vegetables, egg yolk, canola seeds, and soybean and phospholipids are obtained from soy, egg and others. Lecithin and phospholipids have various features like oil and water trending properties, viscous, soft, orange-brown coloured substance. They are widely applicable in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, nutrition &supplements and others.

In 2016, American Lecithin Company launched Sunflower-derived lecithins and phospholipids. It contains phosphatidylserine, phosphatidylcholine and glycerophosphocholine. They are used in food and beverage, anti-aging and sports nutrition.In 2017, SNF launched a new Hydrolyzed Soy Lecithin called Emulsithin Soy Lecithin. They have unique emulsification, dispersion, and lubrication technology. It is used in food and aqua feed industry.

Get Table of Contents with Charts, Figures & Tables @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lecithin-and-phospholipids-market

Based on product type, the global lecithin and phospholipids market is segmented into soy, sunflower, egg and others.

On the basis of application, the global lecithin and phospholipids market is classified on food, nutrition & supplements, cosmetics, feed, pharmaceuticals and others.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, scope of products offered in the Lecithin and Phospholipids market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, Lecithin and Phospholipids market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for green and naturally sourced ingredients

Rising consumer awareness towards healthy life style

Growth in consumption of convenience foods and functional food and beverages

Individual allergy soy lecithin.

Fluctuating price of the raw materials.

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Access Full report of Lecithin and Phospholipids Market@

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lecithin-and-phospholipids-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market research endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.

We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delves into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 819+2 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com