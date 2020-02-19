learn-together-and-recognize-stereotypes

The requirement to teach girls and boys separately at least every hour is not new. The Federal Minister of Education at the time, Annette Schavan (CDU), already wanted what the Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of Education Stefanie Hubig (SPD), who was also President of the Conference of Ministers of Education (KMK), proposed this year 2008 on the agenda of the “Education Summit” of the federal and state governments.

Back then as today, the reasoning was similar. Separate lessons could take girls away from the “threshold fear” in the natural sciences, said Schavan. And Hubig told the editorial network Germany: “In classes without boys, girls are often easier to get excited about physics.” In common classes, girls are often more reserved, while the boys stormed forward and said they were doing the experiment.

Hubig himself is keen to experiment when it comes to separating schoolchildren: “Let's get involved in this experiment and see what result we get. ” However, scientific studies on this have been available for a long time – and they show that learning outcomes are not improved by separated-gender teaching.

Separate teaching promotes gender stereotypes

At least that was described by an American team of researchers 2011 in the journal “Science”. Minimal performance gains for mono-educated girls and boys, which showed some research from the UK, Canada, and other English-speaking countries, ignored the differences that the children brought. In particular, parents of high-performing children chose the “single sex” classes, which they hoped would provide better support.

This applies The team also warned against the disadvantages of separation in individual lessons or subjects, especially for teaching in separate sex schools or classes. It determines the learners based on their gender differences. This means that small differences in the preference for learning content are given too great importance.

At the time, psychologist Marianne Horstkemper also saw “no clear evidence” for better learning success in separate sex groups. Horstkemper became known in the 1980 years together with her colleague Hannelore Faulstich-Wieland as the inventor of “reflexive co-education”, according to which girls and boys in science subjects at times should be taught separately.

Old concept of “reflexive co-education” overcome

It was based on the assumption that girls would lose their fear of numbers and formulas without the presence of the dominant boys. But Horstkemper revised her views at the beginning of the 2000 years at the latest. The separation does not help to overcome gender stereotypes, but rather reinforces them. Girls taught separately in computer science continued to believe that the boys could do better. And boys who stayed among themselves in math and physics became even more confident.

The KMK President could refer to the concept of “reflexive co-education” with their advance of phased gender segregation. In this form, however, this is considered to be overcome. Today, the concept stands for designing school lessons so that “girls and boys together become aware of all their individual skills and can develop them without any restrictions due to To experience gender stereotypes “, as it is called in the online version of the” Dorsch-Lexikon der Psychologie “.

teachers' association criticizes the KMK boss

The German Teachers' Association rejects separate classes for girls and boys in subjects such as math or physics with a similar argument. This would tend to lead to a tighter relationship between the sexes, which one would actually like to meet through joint lessons, said association president Heinz-Peter Meidinger of the German Press Agency.

Separate classes are also theoretically possible now, but would be rejected by pupils and parents, especially in state schools.

The background to the discussion about the partial cancellation of co-education is a special evaluation of the Pisa study. This had shown in January that 15 year-old girls prefer to become teachers, doctors or educators, while boys of the same age strive primarily in technical professions. The IT specialist is at the forefront with the industrial and auto mechanic.

Meidinger said: “It is crucial that we break up the occupational, gender-determined role patterns within society.” Studies did show that girls in pure girls' schools developed more self-confidence in the natural sciences and were more willing to choose, for example, math or physics courses at the upper level , “However, there are no signs that this will change career choice behavior.” (with dpa)